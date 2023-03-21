AVHS logo

Feline peak breeding season stretches from early spring through early summer. While walking outside you might chance upon young kittens and instantly want to “rescue” them. Stop! That might not be in their best interests.

Alley Cat Allies (alleycat.org), an organization devoted to the protection and improvement of cat lives, has designed a user-friendly flow chart to help you decide what to do with those “found kittens.” It is used by the ASPCA and Ark-Valley Humane Society.