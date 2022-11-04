Reader Vince Phillips pointed out to The Mountain Mail two letter writers in the recent letter section that he said are “problems.”
The first, “a lie on two counts,” was from a letter writer who claimed to be a Salida voter, but when Phillips looked for this individual in the voter registration found that this person is registered in the county.
That letter writer also claimed to have voted, but when Phillips looked closely at the voter records found that as of Oct. 31 that person had not yet voted.
The second came from letter writer who might not exist.
Phillips said Sherri Long has written three letters and that she is using a pseudonym to be “snarkier than usual.”
He did an online search and said Long does not live in Salida and is not a registered voter.
Upon further examination, The Mail verified that the address and phone numbers this letter writer has used in the past and present are false. She is also not a subscriber of The Mail, which, by the way, is not a requirement.
We were only able to check these through a basic internet search and via our records in house.
Since Oct. 20 The Mail has run 59 letters to the editor pertaining to the election in the print editions only. In addition to the 59 election letters there were 20 or so letters to the editor for other reasons.
Upon receiving letters to the editor through email we check to verify there is a phone number, address and email.
Beyond that we do not call these phone numbers (except in special cases such as this one), send them an email or go to their address and knock on the door.
Since this person has not returned an email at this time with a phone number that works, we have no choice but to ban or exclude all further letters to the editor from this individual.
As for the letter writer who may not have told the whole truth about being able to vote in Salida or that she had already voted ...
Look at it this way: Letters to the editor are similar to a soapbox; people get up on that box and tell you what they think about the issues.
Not everything they say or claim is going to be factual or truth. Despite our hope that they would not intentionally lie, they may use falsehoods to change opinion.
It’s up to the audience (our readers) to call them out on it when they catch them in deceit, which in this case Phillips did.
Phillips said “I request that in the interest of fairness, you investigate and correct the record.”
“Otherwise, I will be forced to place an ad in the Friday paper and correct the record myself. These people are attempting to influence votes using deception. Just asking for some truth here.”
What this all boils down to is this: We have a deadline for political letters to the editor before Election Day so if a response is warranted it can be made. In this case it is warranted.