Chaffee County commissioners recently approved $2.45 million in grants to 18 entities for Common Ground projects.
The funds are generated through a 0.25 percent sales tax approved by county voters in 2018 to benefit forest health, rural landscapes and manage growth, as outlined by Envision Chaffee County.
Grants totaling just over $2 million are earmarked for forest health; nearly $250,000 for rural landscapes; and $183,000 for recreation management protecting watersheds and rural lands.
According to the county, matching grants and in-kind service total $10.5 million.
The largest grant – $1.64 million – is to the National Forest Foundation to leverage funding through the Upper Arkansas Forest Fund supporting forest maintenance and treatment over some 30,000 acres identified as priorities in the community wildfire plan.
A $215,000 grant is to go to Colorado State University/Colorado State Forest Service for 260 acres of wildfire risk reduction in five areas: along CR 289; Three Elk green space; Kiowa Road near Mesa Antero; CR 325 south of Lost Creek Ranch; and Poncha Pass.
Other grants are to Chaffee County Fire Protection District for $93,600 over three years for its Chaffee Chips program; $100,000 to Central Colorado Conservancy for the Lewis Ranch conservation easement; and $100,000 and $42,500 respectively for maintenance and improvements on Bowen and Sunnyside Park ditches.
Grants were also approved for $2,500 to Colorado Farm to Table to support a part-time farmhand for the Shine Farm to control weeds; $1,000 to support a monthly speaker for Sangre de Cristo’s Slow Opportunities for Investing Locally program to promote agriculture and ranching best practices; $3,640 to Guidestone Colorado for its Land Link program; and $4,386 to GARNA for materials and programs to educate residents and visitors about wildlife and their habitat.
At the time the sales tax question was to go before voters, one of our concerns was detailed reporting on where the funds were to go and how they would be used. With its report of the 18 recipients to receive 2021 funding, from the largest down to the smallest, the county appears to have addressed and met this point.
This was the third Common Ground funding cycle. According to the county, $5 million has been awarded to 23 entities supporting 36 programs and projects.
One of the key points made when the sales tax question was before voters was that tax funds would be used to leverage funding from other sources. Through 2026, again according to the county, matches from a variety of sources will bring a total of $22 million in value to the community.
The Common Ground program is making a significant contribution to the valley in meeting goals outlined in the 2018 ballot question, making a variety of improvements benefiting forest health, rural areas and recreation management.
Worth the wait
Congratulations to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County on the grand opening of their new home at the former Exerflex Gym on Palmer Street.
The facility offers kids nearly 14,000 square feet of space featuring teen, learning and computer centers; performance area; library and gym; climbing wall; playground and kitchen.
Thanks to the great support of a long list of contributors, some 70 percent of the $1.739 million cost for the purchase and improvements has been raised, leaving a balance of about $525,000.
At its new facility, the club will meet area kids’ needs for years to come.
— MJB