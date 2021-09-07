Federal benefits end means more workers re-entering workforce
While Chaffee County appears to have had a strong summer visitor season, businesses have said their operations could have been even better but were hampered by an inability to find help.
Indeed, the common summer theme was the “Help Wanted: Inquire Within” signs in storefronts throughout the county and valley, from restaurants to convenience stores to retailers.
To stay open, some reduced hours; some closed a day or two; some did both.
Those that were able to keep their doors open were fortunate. Some businesses, faced with an inability to find sufficient staff, simply closed down.
Throughout the summer, The Mail’s “Help Wanted” ads numbered 50-plus, two to three pages, while the county unemployment rate for July dropped to 4 percent, about the rate of summer 2019, prior to the pandemic (state unemployment for July dropped to about 6 percent).
The worker shortage is in part due to ongoing housing issues. For employees, particularly younger folks who do not have family or friends to live with, housing was especially difficult. If one could find a room, finding the wherewithal to pay the rent was another matter entirely.
But staffing wasn’t just a housing issue. Some folks who otherwise might have filled any of a variety of jobs chose not to enter the workforce. For some, between state and federal benefits, unemployment was preferred.
State unemployment of $380 – $9.50 per hour – would not have in most cases been sufficient to keep those collecting benefits from seeking work.
But adding an additional $300 per week in federal benefits, a total of $680 per week or $17 an hour, kept more than just a few from leaving home and going to work.
Seventeen dollars an hour to stay home, to travel or to do whatever, was significant, a difference-maker, especially when many jobs start at minimum wage, or $12.32 an hour.
In spring 2020, when the economy was collapsing with forced closures and workers were being laid off, the Trump administration and Congress approved a $600 weekly benefit, to be paid on top of state benefits, to keep families afloat.
By fall, the local and state economy and that of a significant portion of the country, was coming back, as life returned to a semblance of normality. But even then, businesses were finding it difficult to find the help they needed. The combination of state unemployment and an overly generous federal benefit kept those who might have sought jobs at home.
When the Biden administration took office, business groups advised the new president not to continue the federal benefit, that it would slow the economic recovery, that businesses needed workers who, between state and federal benefits, had little if any incentive to go back to work.
President Biden advocated for continuing the federal benefit on top of state allowances, though the amount was ultimately cut in half. But even at $300, the state and federal benefit total was sufficient to keep some from seeking employment.
With the federal benefit ending this week, at least some of those on unemployment will be getting back into the workforce. They will have any number of jobs from which to choose, depending on their interests, skills and experience.
While it’s too late to help those businesses who key on visitor traffic this summer, the end to the federal benefit means more individuals getting back into the workforce, providing staffing for employers looking to resume somewhat more normal operations.
— MJB