“Am I doing OK?” she asked.
“If you don’t see me jumping over the side and swimming for shore, then we’re likely OK.”
We were floating above town. Towering cumulus darkened their bellies against the mountaintops behind us. To the east, strange rib-cage cloud formations lay flat over the Sangres, while closer to home Tenderfoot Mountain looked as green as ever for late August.
Several factors make learning to row a boat on shallow, technical water as found on the Ark a nerve-wracking endeavor. First is coordinating arms that have suddenly grown to 8 feet in length. Simple things like left and right, forward and back, become strangely muddled.
Then there is the inexorable compression of space and time that freezes the mind to inaction right when action is required. When you’re standing on shore, the river can communicate a benign, even friendly presence. Sitting in a boat borne along on its current with a couple of oars in your hands, it can suddenly become a lonely, alien, threatening place. Riverbanks loom large, and the plentiful rocks swell in size and become magnetic. The flow seems to take you places against your will, despite your best effort and attention.
Much as in life, the trick is to focus your attention on where you want to go and ignore the places you don’t. Indecision is seldom a good thing, proactivity the key. Once a decision is made, don’t second guess.
“I just don’t want to mess up,” she said.
“You’ll mess up,” I replied. “But the key is getting used to making decisions. The more you make, the more they’ll become the right ones.”
Rounding a bend, a fisherman worked an inside seam. Using the natural push of the current to the outside bank, we drifted quietly by him.
“What way should I go up here?” she asked. A cluster of rocks began to loom large out of the distance.
“Tell me what you see,” I replied.
“Lots of rocks,” she said. “Most of the water looks like it is going left.”
“Then that’s a good place to be.” River Running Rule No. 1: Let the river do the bulk of the work for you.
She pointed the stern of the boat left and ferried in the direction of the main flow. A path through the boulders solidified as we approached, and she slid neatly between them.
“You row through the whitewater park,” she said. “I’m not ready for that.”
We floated through a town much changed over the last 30 years. Gone are many of the humble homes, so too the junk yards and random appliances pushed out of sight, out of mind down the river’s banks.
A couple took a post-bike-ride dunk, kids and dogs splashed and played while parents looked on, a tuber, arms and legs flailing, executed a spectacular flip in a playhole, and a lone boogie boarder surfed an endless wave. Diners gazed out from open windows as if viewing proceedings from another world, while behind them on big screens overpaid footballers plied their preseason trade.
We dropped anchor beneath the arc of the bridge and ate, feeling less like circus animals once out of sight of the spectators. Clouds continued to build, and an upstream breeze shifted from intermittent to steady.
“I think we’ve timed the weather nicely,” I opined. “I’ll row a little further, then you can bring us in to the takeout.”
She nodded OK, nervous no doubt at the prospect, yet there is only one way to learn.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.