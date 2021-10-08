The Salida School District R-32-J Board of Education met Tuesday evening to review the Sept. 23 lockdown incident at Salida High School.
The incident resulted in the arrest of Talmage Trujillo, SHS principal, on misdemeanor charges and raised questions on the response of David Blackburn, superintendent.
Following the executive session, the board issued a press release that raised more questions than it answered.
To start, the release stated the board “sees discrepancies” between the district’s review of accounts and the police affidavit. What were the discrepancies? Were they significant? Who made statements that counter the affidavit?
As is too often the situation in cases involving staff, the board chose to resort to “we can’t comment because this is a personnel matter.” But the board could say whether or not disciplinary orders were issued.
Nor did the release say whether or not the principal and superintendent were asked if they preferred to have the portion of the board meeting relating to their actions open to the public. The subjects involved in executive sessions and disciplinary actions do have the option of requesting that the meeting be open to the public.
The release said Mr. Trujillo “will return to work as soon as possible.” When is “as soon as possible?” At the conclusion of his legal proceedings? Monday?
“We want to learn from this experience and improve our response,” the release said. Learning from an experience typically means there were mistakes made. Were mistakes made? What were they? Who made them? What might be learned?
The board then boldly states it “is putting out a call to action, inviting the Salida City Council to sit together ... to find better ways to partner.” What does the city council have to do with the incident? The council doesn’t hire, supervise or discipline city police. The council hires the police chief, who is in charge of his crew, of his department. Is the district saying the city or its personnel did something wrong or were at fault in their Sept. 23 actions? Otherwise, why the request for a meeting?
The release states the board “directs staff to seek mediation with police through a neutral party.” What is there to mediate? Mediation typically brings two entities together to attempt to settle differences. What are those differences?
Does the board see or believe police acted improperly? How so? Salida police are not district employees so the district and the board are not bound by employee personnel confidentiality. What do board members believe city police did wrong?
There are other questions that the board could have addressed, but chose not to. One is, what message do the Sept. 23 actions of the superintendent and principal send to students, to parents and the community?
Both Mr. Trujillo and Mr. Blackburn chose to disregard police orders. What’s the message here to students? You don’t have to obey or you can just simply disregard police orders?
Police affidavits by two officers reported on Mr. Blackburns actions, that he wore jeans, flat-brimmed hat and hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and a face mask, that he pushed his way past an officer at a cafeteria door. Reports say he screamed at police, cursed and did not comply with police requests, with witnesses stating he acted in an unprofessional manner.
What message does the superintendent’s actions send to students, parents and the community? Does the board condone these actions, this response?
With the vaguely worded release, the Salida school board appears to be attempting to whitewash the incident, to question the police response, to cast blame on police actions without any hint of questioning their administrators’ response.
— MJB