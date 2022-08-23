Last fall Paul and I took a vacation to South Dakota, and one of the highlights of our trip was visiting Mount Rushmore. I had been there right after graduating high school and before heading off to college. You can guess how long ago that was.
The park has definitely seen some changes, but the sculpted faces are every bit as awe-inspiring today as when I was a young adult. It was Paul’s first visit and he was pretty impressed as well.
At this point you are probably asking yourself what this has to do with a cooking column. While in the gift shop I found this cool little cookbook titled “The Lost Art of Pie Making.” I forget sometimes how satisfying a piece of pie and cup of coffee can be at the end of a meal or while sitting on the patio admiring the garden.
The problem with pies for me is twofold. First, I prefer cake, love cake. No getting around that one. But the other issue we have is space for making crusts. We live in a 133-year-old house with no counter space to speak of. If I want to make pie crusts I have to clear the kitchen table to make dough, and cleaning up the flour is always a challenge.
The first thing you need to master is making your crust. This butter crust recipe is fairly simple and so flaky. This recipe makes two pie crusts.
Butter Pie Crust
Ingredients:
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
Pinch of baking powder
1 cup cold butter, cut into ½-inch cubes
½ cup ice water
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Prep:
Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Divide the cut butter into two piles. Put one pile, uncovered, in the freezer. Cut remaining butter into dry ingredients with a pastry cutter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Working quickly, take butter from the freezer and cut it into the flour mixture until it resembles small peas. You want the fat to stay cold so your crust is flaky.
Add lemon juice to water and sprinkle water, 1 tablespoon at a time, into the flour mixture and toss with a fork. You want the dough to stick together but still be a bit dry. Too much water will make a tough crust. Not enough water and the dough won’t stick together.
Divide the dough and roll into two balls, flattening slightly, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least ½ hour or up to overnight. When ready to use, put dough out on a lightly floured surface for 15 minutes so it is workable but still cold.
Roll it out as thin as you can from the center, turning the dough a quarter turn every couple of rolls. You want it to be 1½ inches bigger than your pie pan. Lay your pie pan upside down on the dough and trim excess dough. Do not stretch dough to fit the pan. Dough “remembers” its original shape and will shrink back when baked.
Double Sour Cherry
Amaretto Pie
Double Sour Cherry Amaretto Pie is best with fresh sour cherries, but if they are not available, canned cherries will do just fine. Drain juice from the canned cherries and use it in lemonade or iced tea later.
Ingredients:
4 cups Montmorency sour cherries, pitted
¾ cup sugar, ½ cup sugar for a tarter pie
2 tablespoons cornstarch
½ cup dried sour cherries
3 tablespoons Amaretto
Prep:
Soak dried cherries in warmed Amaretto for at least 15 minutes. Toss pitted fresh cherries with sugar and cornstarch, then add to dried cherry mixture. Place in the bottom of a 9-inch unbaked pie crust and top with latticed strips. Bake in the bottom third of a 425-degree oven 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake another 30 minutes or until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbling.
Apple Raspberry Pie
Apple Raspberry Pie is a great way to combine late summer and early fall fruits in a decidedly unexpected, but delicious way.
Pie Ingredients:
7 green Pippin or Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
1 tablespoon cold butter, divided
½ cup sugar, divided
1 tablespoon orange marmalade
1 cup fresh raspberries
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons raspberry liqueur or apple brandy
Topping Ingredients:
6 tablespoons flour
¼ cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons cold butter
¼ cup chopped walnuts
Cinnamon and sugar for decoration
Prep:
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Cook apples and ¼ cup sugar, covered, 4 minutes. Remove apples to a medium-large bowl and cook remaining liquid until reduced to 2 tablespoons. Add reduced liquid back with the apples, along with the marmalade; toss until mixed and allow to cool.
In a separate bowl, toss raspberries, ¼ cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour and liqueur until mixed. Layer half the apples on a chilled, unbaked 9-inch pie shell. Spread raspberry mixture on top of the apples. Add remaining apples and cover with the topping mixture. Weave a lattice over the top of the pie with a second pie crust cut into ½-inch-wide strips. Fold dough over the edge of the pie pan to seal in the fruit and brush the lattice with cream and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour, 15 minutes until the filling bubbles.