Political query: ‘Steal’ or ‘buy’ elections?
For the past two years, the one dominant national political story has been former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen and, subsequently, the Jan. 6 uprising at the nation’s Capitol.
Claims that elections have been stolen are by no means new to the political scene, by either major political party.
After her failed bid for president in 2016, Hillary Clinton claimed her rival was “illegitimate.”
The current Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, who lost her bid for the office in 2018, claimed the election four years ago was “stolen,” and never conceded to her opponent.
For the 2022 elections, right along with claims of stolen past elections, comes the claim of elections being bought, as in President Joe Biden’s efforts to swing votes nationally.
Earlier this year, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices spiked with gasoline at the pump hitting $5 a gallon or more in many states.
Then, energy costs across the country were seen as one reason why Democratic candidates were trailing in early polls, with observers predicting that the party would lose both the Senate and House and hundreds of state races to Republicans.
To ease oil prices and the cost of gas at the pump, the president authorized the release of tens of millions of barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic oil reserve, in an attempt to reduce fuel costs by flooding oil markets. Officials estimate that the release is responsible for a drop in gas prices of from 13 to 30 cents a gallon.
Created in the 1970s, the purpose behind the reserve is to stockpile oil in the case of a national emergency. In this case the “national emergency” was the president’s party’s candidates’ diminished November election prospects.
The president’s second attempt at buying elections came a few weeks ago with his order canceling up to $20,000 of student debt. The move came at the urging of party leaders who noted lagging support and enthusiasm of a key demographic – voters in their 20s, 30s and 40s, who collectively just happen to owe billions in student loans.
So how have the moves worked out? To an extent, fairly well. Instead of Republicans being favored to sweep to victories across the board, which was the predominant view in spring, including taking majority control of the Senate and House, polls are showing mixed results, with no clear indication of which party will gain control of Congress or state races across the country.
From predictions this past spring of GOP dominance, the latest polls of election uncertainties have to be viewed as resulting from a strategically successful political move by the administration.
The lesson here is don’t wait for elections to be stolen: buy them. And, if you can, use emergency national resources and taxpayer funding to do so.
Keeping kids safe(r)
For the 15th year, Salida fourth-graders had an opportunity to test their bicycling skills and learn aspects of bicycle safety while receiving a shiny new helmet for their participation.
Ride Right Cycle Safe, sponsored by Absolute Bikes with assistance from Monarch Community Outreach, Su Casa and Diesslin Structures, and help of Salida police and fire teams, taught fourth-grade students biking safety while conducting a bike riding clinic.
As one student said, thanks to the program, while they did not wear a helmet before, they will now because they “don’t want to get hurt” and because they “like this thing (their new helmet).”
Thanks to all, for helping to make kids safer.
— MJB