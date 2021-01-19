With a new president, the pendulum swings
On Wednesday, America and the world will witness the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States.
A Biden administration follows four tumultuous years with President Donald Trump in the White House.
In his decades of politics, Joe Biden has generally been viewed as a moderate Democrat, someone who could reach across the aisle and come to a compromise with Republicans on issues.
To get elected and attract supporters across his party, however, the new president had to move to the left on most issues, from climate change and energy policy to immigration, from the Middle East to North Korea and China trade.
On many issues, the Biden administration will be the polar opposite of where President Trump stood on issues.
With control of both the House and Senate, the president-elect will be pushed to enact legislation and put into effect regulations that may be what the Democratic far left envisions but that may not be the policies and standards of which middle America necessarily approves.
It’s the “pendulum theory,” where one president and administration pushes policies that are the extreme opposite of the previous administration, often going beyond the mainstream from which a new president was elected.
And those policies have often proven to be outside of what voters were looking for, as evidenced in subsequent congressional elections.
The last three U.S. presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, had their party in the majority in Congress when they assumed office. All three lost their party’s majority control of Congress, in the case of presidents Obama and Trump, in just two years after their elections.
With narrow margins in both the Senate and House, President-elect Biden may be tempted to propose and get through Congress a far left agenda, knowing that judging from history, he is not likely to have the luxury of majority control of Congress come 2023.
And so the pendulum swings ... .
Trains through valley?
Will trains once again be rolling through Salida and Buena Vista, hauling freight and passengers from Pueblo and Cañon City to Leadville and over Tennessee Pass?
It’s possible, given the Union Pacific’s recent agreement to lease the line to Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway and its parent, Rio Grande Pacific Corporation.
However, before any rail service might begin on the line, the not so small matter of upgrading the rails and rail bed to once again handle train traffic on the line would need to be dealt with.
Some observers have said upgrading the line to where it could once again see train traffic will take improvements which by some estimates could cost as much as a million dollars per mile.
With 125-plus miles of track involved in the lease, bringing the section from Parkdale to Minturn up to where it could run trains again, would be an expensive proposition.
There is existing train traffic east of Salida. The Royal Gorge Route Railroad runs a tourist train from Cañon City to Parkdale, and the Rock & Rail Railroad hauls gravel materials from a mine at Parkdale to points east.
But repairing tracks to extend service for more than 100 miles for commuters, tourists and freight traffic is another matter entirely.
Other than the original announcement, officials of Colorado Midland & Pacific have not given any further details on plans for the line.
— MJB