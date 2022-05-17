State’s south central, southwest snowpacks see serious declines
In just 30 days, the Arkansas River Basin saw its seasonal snowpack plummet from a near normal 98 percent to 66 percent of median.
A dearth of storms through the month together with generally above-normal temperatures resulted in a precipitous decline in snowpack.
Along with the Arkansas, Colorado’s south central, central and southwest regions saw significant decreases. The Rio Grande, at 101 percent of median April 1, fell to 42 percent May 1, while over the same 30 days the Gunnison Basin saw a decline from 100 to 79 percent.
The southwest basin, including the Animas, San Juan, Dolores and San Miguel, dropped from 92 percent of median to 51 percent.
Colorado’s northern basins fared substantially better. The South Platte, North Platte, Colorado and Yampa/White basins recorded median snowpacks of 90, 100, 86 and 88 percent as of April 1 compared to medians of 92, 91, 94 and 84 percent a month later.
Statewide, snowpack fell from 93 percent of median as of the end of March to 79 percent the end of April.
From the end of April to mid-May, snowpacks in the state’s south central and southwest basins have been hurt further by dust clouds blowing up from the south. Dust particles settling on snow tend to attract and hold heat, which hastens snow melt.
This in turn means that not only will there be less snow to melt into river basins as a result of reduced snowpack levels, but the snow that is in the high country will melt earlier and faster because of the dust coating.
On the plus side, reservoir storage changed only slightly from the end of March to the end of April, increasing statewide from 76 percent to 77 percent of average. The Arkansas increased from 91 percent to 92 percent of average over the same period.
Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect across the county’s rural areas. Barring precipitation in the next few days, this restriction level can be expected to increase.
Four-day work week: better to act than ask
Chaffee County commissioners approved moving to a four-day work week for county offices.
At their meeting last week, commissioners announced they were considering the action, and that they would be taking up the move at their Monday meeting.
Commissioners cited a survey of county employees who heavily favored a four-day week.
While commissioners asked employees, they failed to ask taxpayers for their comment – that is, will the public and taxpayers be better served by county offices being open an hour longer four days per week versus being open five days a week, Monday-Friday?
The guess here is that given the haste with which the board acted – just a week – commissioners did not really want to know how taxpayers viewed a four-day week, whether taxpayers, the public, is better served by having county offices open four days instead of five days a week.
Commissioners’ action is understandable: better to act quickly than risk involving taxpayers in the decision.
After all, how would it look if a survey of taxpayers showed they favored keeping county offices open five days, Monday-Friday?
In this scenario it’s better to act than ask.
— MJB