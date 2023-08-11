The aim was to circumnavigate the mountains encircling the towns of Aspen and Snowmass, stitching the ride together by connecting a succession of different single-tracks into one contiguous loop.
Locals out hiking and biking looked at us with a mix of confusion and disbelief when we stopped occasionally to ask directions. “You started where? And you’re trying to get to where?”
We set out early, climbing Smuggler Mountain Road in brisk morning air, past an early hiker who stepped to the side of the trail as she heard our approach, then urged us on as we pedaled past her up the incline. I smiled and thanked her for the encouragement. “I do hope he hasn’t ridden all the way from Australia,” she remarked to my riding buddy a few yards behind.
Eventually the climb topped out onto a single-track littered with large dollops of bear scat that flowed down through cool dark forest onto the floor of a valley where, I decided after a few seconds taking in the scene, I could happily live out the rest of my days. A large meadow, the tips of the grasses adorning it already showing the first hint of fall, sloped gently toward a stream coursing its length. Beyond the meadow of the valley, heavily treed with a mix of aspen and pine, tapered and steepened in a succession of ridge lines, the topmost etched in bare granite against a cloudless sky.
I imagined a little cabin at the edge of the meadow, smoke rising from the chimney on a golden evening, a coyote’s cry, a weekly trip to town in a battered pickup for supplies and a night sky to call my own. Daydream over, it was time to begin the ascent out of the valley, up a narrow switchback trail carved into the side of the slope, toward an aspen grove and an old mine site.
For the next hour we climbed, making a wrong turn up a rutted two-track so steep gravity subverted my efforts and saw me stall, fall and topple over backwards, still clipped into my pedals. I lay on my back, a turtle flipped on its shell, pinned beneath my bike, alternately laughing and cursing.
After dusting off, we regained the correct trail through wildflowers as tall as handlebars then followed a narrow ridge with a vertigo-inducing drop-off and down a long, rocky descent to a bridge across the Roaring Fork where we filtered water and watched some kids jump into the river from atop the bridge’s upper chord. “Let’s get out of here before we’re called on to perform CPR on someone,” I suggested.
Already noon, we’d completed perhaps a third of our projected miles. Now in the heat of the day, the next succession of trails offered little in the way of respite from the heat. Against the backdrop of the private jets of the rich and famous flitting to and fro, we climbed once more, then descended, then climbed … .
When asked what it felt like to have conquered Mount Everest, Hillary replied, “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” Despite no appetite, I forced myself to keep eating. I remained thirsty no matter how much water I drank. Legs felt like molten lead, heart and lungs each wondering who would be the first to wave the white flag. We persisted, past several junctions where turning downhill offered an easy way out, trying not to think too deeply about why this was apparently some type of good idea.
For the next several hours the trail took us not closer, but further from our ultimate destination. Each false summit seemed to be followed by a brief descent and then another long, grinding climb. The descents, while welcomed as a respite, were taken with the knowledge that any altitude lost would need to be regained. Finally, late afternoon, after another seemingly endless climb, we connected with the last trail, the last piece of the puzzle that would lead us back to where we had set out seemingly long ago.
Back at the car I tugged off my riding shoes and sat on the sidewalk relishing both a Coke and the knowledge that soon I’d be out of my bike shorts, as the good residents of Aspen went about their evening business. By this time next year much of the memory of the pain and effort of the ride will have faded, drawing me forth once more like a moth to the flame.
