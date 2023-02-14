Election’s reflection
A recent survey authorized by the City of Salida regarding housing and home rule did not reveal any earth-shaking information on voters’ thinking.
A majority of the 534 voters surveyed – 53 percent – said “definitely yes,” that they believed local governments should play an active role in providing affordable housing solutions for year-round residents.
Some 19 percent responded “probably yes” to the question while 13 percent said “definitely not,” and 12 percent said “probably not.”
Two-thirds of those responding, some 67 percent, said housing initiatives and programs in the Salida area were not effectively addressing the problem.
However, asked if the city should create a dedicated funding source for affordable housing, 37 percent said there should be no tax increase, 26 percent said there should be a modest sales tax increase, 23 percent supported a modest property tax increase, and 14 percent were unsure or had no opinion.
Not surprisingly, the survey findings mimicked results of last fall’s election. In November, city and county voters approved funding for housing programs and questions, but only those that did not involve tax increases.
In Salida voters approved questions raising annual fees for short-term rentals to $1,000 and the per-night room fee from $4.92 to $15.
In the election county voters approved allocating 60 percent of county lodging tax revenues for housing initiatives and child care programs, to be determined by commissioners.
The common theme in the above questions was that someone else was paying the freight – property owners of vacation rentals and their customers, or those paying a 1.9 percent lodging tax fee.
Statewide, voters narrowly approved a question to carve out a portion of the state’s general fund to be used for housing programs, without a tax increase.
Voters were not nearly so generous when the question meant a hike in taxes. Chaffee County voters decisively said no to a 3.5-mill levy increase, by a 69-31 percent margin, with survey results a bit more positive but still saying “no” to any tax increase to support affordable housing.
In authorizing the survey, it’s not clear what city officials hoped to gather that the fall election did not clearly indicate. If anything, survey results confirmed Nov. 8’s election questions regarding affordable housing.
That is, voters generally support affordable housing programs, if someone else provides the financial wherewithal.
… Home rule vague
On survey home rule questions, more respondents – 33 percent – said they were not familiar with the form of government compared to 15 and 26 percent who said they were very or somewhat familiar with it.
It was no surprise then that 27 percent said they were “favorable” to the change versus 35 percent who were not favorable.
The largest number – 38 percent – had no opinion on home rule, one way or the other.
The latter obviously indicates that, when it comes to home rule, city residents are not familiar with what’s involved or what it means.
When home rule aspects were explained, by a 47-36 margin, survey respondents said they would approve a home rule question.
Results of survey questions point to a basic lack of understanding of home rule, and what its advantages might be for the city and its residents.
If Salida is to change from its current statutory city status, voters need to be convinced it is in the city’s best interest to adopt a home rule charter.
— MJB