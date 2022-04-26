I was cleaning out one of my recipe boxes the other day looking for a recipe I misplaced and came across some really good recipes I haven’t made in some time. Sorry to say, the recipe I was seeking still eludes me, but I am sure it will show up again.
Paul, whose family hails from Germany and Ireland, has been getting in touch with his German side of the family with some really amazing meals. He made späetzle last week for lunch with Orange Bohemian Chicken. What a treat. Of course now the pressure is on to see if I can top this dish, so this week I am dragging out some of my favorite Southern recipes.
Although from Salida originally, I spent a lot time Down South in my youth as a military brat. I’ve always appreciated the way Southern cooks use what is on hand, with creativity and lots of seasoning and the love with which they create dishes for large families and lots of friends. These folks take pride in the food they cook.
Tangier Island
Virginia Crab Cakes
I tasted Tangier Island Virginia Crab Cakes during an overnight stay at a friend’s house while in high school. You can guess how long ago that was. They are crispy on the outside and so tender on the inside. These can be served as an appetizer or as a meal with a side salad.
Ingredients:
1 large egg, beaten
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon fresh parsley, minced
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper, if desired
1 pound lump crab meat, drained
2 slices white bread, finely crumbled in a food processor (about 1½ cups)
3 tablespoons cooking oil
Prep:
In a large bowl, mix egg, mayonnaise, ground mustard, Old Bay, yellow mustard, parsley, salt, pepper and optional cayenne pepper until blended. Fold in crab, stirring until well coated. Gently stir in bread crumbs until incorporated. Shape into 12 ½-inch-thick patties.
Heat oil in large cast iron or other heavy duty skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Cook crab cakes in batches until dark golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Blend of the Bayou
Blend of the Bayou is a recipe my sister-in-law Lana Murphy shared with me. This recipe has been in her family for generations, and I was grateful she was willing to share it with me. It is quick to prepare and perfect for parties and potlucks. Make sure to take recipe cards with you, as you will get plenty of requests for the recipe.
Ingredients:
1 8-ounce package of cream cheese, cubed
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 celery ribs, finely chopped
1 large green pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 pound cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 6-ounce cans crab meat, drained, flaked and the cartilage removed
1 10¾-ounce can cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup
¾ cup cooked rice
1/3 cup sliced mushrooms
1 teaspoon garlic salt
¾ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¾ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup crushed Ritz crackers (about 12 crackers)
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan over low heat, melt cream cheese and 2 tablespoons butter, stirring constantly, until smooth and melted. Take off heat and set aside. In a large cast iron skillet, sauté onion, celery and green pepper in the remaining butter until tender. Stir in shrimp, crab, soup, rice, mushrooms, garlic salt, Tabasco sauce, cayenne and cream cheese mixture. Stir until well mixed. Combine cheddar cheese and cracker crumbs, sprinkling over the top. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Slow-Cooked
Enchilada Soup
Slow-Cooked Enchilada Soup is not what I would consider traditional Southern fare, more like Southwestern, but almost every diner in the South we ate at served this. Toppings like sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, tortilla strips or avocado will send this dish over the top and make it a more complete meal.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 poblano or Anaheim peppers, finely chopped
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 48-ounce carton chicken broth
1 14½-ounce can Mexican diced tomatoes, undrained
1 10-ounce can enchilada sauce
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Tabasco chipotle sauce
¼ cup fresh cilantro, minced
Prep:
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. When shimmering, add peppers and onion. Cook until tender, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Transfer pepper mixture and chicken to a 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in chicken broth, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, tomato paste, seasonings and chipotle sauce. Cook, covered, on low for 6 to 8 hours or until chicken is tender. A thermometer should read at least 165 degrees.
Remove chicken from the slow cooker. Shred with 2 forks then return to slow cooker. Stir in cilantro. Serve with cheese, sour cream, tortilla strips or cubed avocado.