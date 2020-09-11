While at the library recently, I chanced upon a relatively new book by Alexandra Horowitz “Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond.” Horowitz is well-known as an author of “dog books.” She’s in charge of the Dog Cognition Lab at Barnard College, Columbia University and the author of several previous books about our human-dog bond or, as she might prefer, the dog-human bond.
I’ve only gotten as far as the second chapter “The Perfect Name” where she discusses the awesome job of naming your dog.
I stopped to consider how we named some of our dogs through the years. The very first pup – a golden retriever/farm collie, we tagged as Rudy. As I recall it was the name of an LP – back in the day – we unearthed from a collection of albums we had accumulated at that time.
He became known as Rudy Gazootie. I don’t know why, but we tend – all of us – to use nicknames for our dogs.
We had an Alexander (the Great), a Rockie for the mountains here, Zack because we liked a name starting with a Z, then Lucy for the Beatles song and the hominid uncovered in Africa, a Zoe – again with the Z, Dusty because it sounds western, Cooper after Gary Cooper of the western movie High Noon, Jesse simply because we liked the sound of it. Dylan became Dilly Dog. Willow because we couldn’t settle on any other name.
Horowitz makes the case for how important naming our pets has become by explaining how we humans must name everything.
A bird must be identified by a specific designation in order to place that bird properly in the world of birds.
Yes, all animals – and plants – have their formal Latin names, but most of us refer to our dogs, for example, as Fido and not Canis familiaris. We’d sound ostentatious if we insisted on always referring to our furry friends by their Latin nomenclature. Instead we say, “She’s my dog and her name is Willow”.
The naming of dogs actually has a history. Way back in the day, old tombstones may have listed simply “My Pet.”
Coming forward to contemporary times, dogs have taken on more human names. I know this is the case with all of our dogs – their names can all be human names.
Why has it evolved to this level? Maybe because we value our dogs more than ever now – they are family and therefore deserve a “perfect” name.
How did you name your dog? Does it have an interesting story behind it? If you were to rename your dog for whatever reason would it remain the same or do you have a more “perfect” name for him or her now that you really know their personality?
Or perhaps it’s as simple as your dog has grown into his/her name and you can’t even imagine any other name would work.
In the end, the naming of pets does indeed become an important part of having and loving our dogs.
Judy Lore is a Salida Dog Club member and volunteer.