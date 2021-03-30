Postal service raising costs, cutting service not a winning strategy
The U.S. Postal Service announced last week a 10 year strategic plan which would in theory bring the agency to a break even point financially.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s proposal would invest in systems which would make the postal service more competitive with package delivery competitors.
But to come up with funds for investments in package business, the proposal would slow delivery service for first class mail and periodicals from three to five-day nationwide delivery, cut hours at offices, raise prices faster and close dozens of processing centers across the country.
Up until 2013, as a sectional center facility Salida was a processing center. But along with 200-plus other SCFs across the U.S., the plant here was closed which meant that letters for in-town delivery had to be sent to a Denver facility for sorting, then returned to the city for final delivery.
Fortunately, in-county newspapers such as The Mail, publications that are presorted, sequenced and bundled to postal routes and delivered to post offices by 4 a.m., are not sent to processing centers.
It’s for this reason that Mountain Mail subscribers who get their newspaper through the postal service continue to receive same day delivery of their paper. But for other mail, city and county residents’ see much slower delivery times.
Among other changes, P.G. DeJoy now proposes to shutter hundreds of processing centers in a new wave of plant closures and to reduce reliance on air transportation to move first class mail and periodicals in an effort to cut costs.
Since its founding in 1775 when the nation was just forming, the Postal Service has focused on its universal service obligation to provide a variety of products, access to services and facilities, delivery frequency, affordable and uniform pricing, service quality and security to mailers across the country, in communities large and small.
But as proposed in last week’s USPS plan, many of those long-held, historic obligations would be diminished with services more costly as the agency seeks changes to compete with package shippers.
Congress could help by requiring that postal employees join Medicare instead of using a separately funded retiree plan and ending a 15-year provision to pre-fund its employee retiree health care, the only federal agency required to do so.
These steps would help the postal service cut its costs thereby reducing the need to cut expenses by lengthening delivery times, closing offices and plants and radically raising prices in a difficult economy.
Asking postal customers, residential as well as commercial, to accept higher costs while absorbing declines in service is not exactly a strategy which will result in increased use or added business and could lead to a downward spiral with reductions in traditional mail, no increase in package deliveries and ever greater losses for the agency.
Congress needs to act and act quickly on postal service retirees’ health care, limit rate hikes to those more in line with inflation and require continued six day delivery in a unified mail and package delivery system.
Shots open to public
Gov. Jared Polis announced today that starting this week, coronavirus vaccinations will be available to the general public.
Chaffee County Public Health has appointments open for Friday’s vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds. To register and for more information, go to chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
— MJB