Room, video system help to ensure county elections’ integrity
In the Nov. 2 election, Chaffee County ballots will be processed and tabulated in a newly created ballot processing room in the basement of the Courthouse off Salida’s Crestone Avenue.
Last week, Lori Mitchell, county clerk and recorder, led tours of the former storage area which has been converted into a facility to be used to process and count votes.
The room is – to say the least – nothing fancy. While election judges and clerk’s office staff will not qualify for hazardous duty pay when they go about counting votes, the basement room is not exactly inviting either. There are no windows, and exposed sewer pipes and electrical wiring are visible in the ceiling.
But as Ms. Mitchell points out, it is a secure, open room with no blind spots or areas hidden from view. And among the room’s key features are cameras, a large monitor and a video recording system – all recently purchased – to be used to capture activity in the counting room as well as in a hallway leading to the space.
The video system replaces equipment that was more than 10 years old. The video unit was damaged apparently when it was dropped in January of this year as it was being taken to be used in response to a Colorado Open Records Act request made by Jerry Raski, a county resident.
Whether or not the old unit was actually working to record activity related to ballot counting of the 2020 county election, as required by state statutes, is not clear.
While the actual 2020 election video has not been viewed, ballot counts were conducted in the presence of election judges of both Democratic and Republican parties. And none of the judges involved in the county 2020 General Election have noted issues or challenges to counting procedures used or election results.
To her credit, Ms. Mitchell acted quickly to not only purchase the video system but also to establish the new basement ballot counting and processing room, replacing rooms adjacent to the clerk’s first floor offices which have been used for years.
According to Ms. Mitchell, cost to convert the room for ballot counting came to about $12,000 and cost of cameras, monitor and computer hardware totaled about $3,000.
Given the county’s multimillion-dollar budget, it’s a small investment but one which, as Ms. Mitchell said, will help ensure the security, integrity and transparency of county elections, including the election now just six weeks ahead.
Thanks for all the help
From when it was first constructed in the early 1980s, the mission of the Salida Senior Citizen Center, now doing business as the Salida Community Center, has been to provide services to residents.
The center is perhaps best known for its Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners but provides a host of other programs, most notably supplying thousands of custom-packed food boxes for disadvantaged residents of the region.
Among other things the center also provides six weekend meals for economically disadvantaged students, collaborates with area churches and organizations on services, maintains an American flag program, conducts the FIBArk breakfast and rents or provides meeting space to a number of entities.
“Thank you!” for what you do to Elaine Allemang, executive director, and all the volunteers who make the programs possible.
— MJB