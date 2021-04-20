Pandemic? Monarch? Or just a new record?
The past year has had a number of twists and turns coming out of the coronavirus along with a few surprises.
One that fits the latter is Monarch Mountain, namely that the ski and snowboard area would set a record – surpassing 200,000 users – in spite of dealing with the virus.
Looking at the circumstances, logic would indicate a tough if not disastrous year for the area.
The 2020-21 season started with minimal snow, opening on short notice Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Monarch required skiers and boarders to make reservations, had number limits on weekends and holidays and had instances where customers were turned away because the area had reached its allowed capacity.
During the year the area had a coronavirus outbreak with a dozen-plus employees testing positive, limited the lodge to 50 percent of normal occupancy and required users to wear masks at the base area, in the lodge, at ticket and lift lines and on lifts.
With limited food and beverage sales, brown baggers could eat their lunch outside or had to go back to their cars if they wished to get out of the weather.
Snowpack wasn’t exactly conducive to drawing crowds. At 231 inches, it was the third lowest season snow total in the past 25 years.
There was no single-day record or series of record days either.
One would think that with these circumstances, Monarch would be looking at a difficult if not disastrous season. So with all these issues – reservations, restrictions, requirements and spotty snow – Monarch sets a user record?
“It wasn’t really about the snow,” Monarch’s Randy Stroud said. “People absolutely wanted to ski, to be outdoors, wanting a release.”
He said the numbers of people getting outdoors through the summer and fall, camping, hiking, rafting, biking and sightseeing, etc., provided an inkling of what might happen come winter.
“I said at the start of the season, that it would take two of us to tango, our staff and our guests,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished together.”
Skiers and boarders, apparently, were not about to let the coronavirus and its repercussions get in their way of getting on the mountain, showing their loyalty to the area. At the same time, Monarch showed its appeal as a smaller area with creative marketing and ticketing programs to go with a friendly, welcoming staff.
The record year could not have come at a better time, for the 350 or so employees who had a paycheck through the winter, and for the countless businesses who rely on the traffic Monarch attracts for their day to day November-April operations.
Thanks to all for the effort, for making 2020-21 a great season – in spite of a mere pandemic.
‘Immunity’ a ways off
Health officials have said to get to coronavirus herd immunity will require that 75 to 80 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated or have the antibodies that come with having contracted the disease.
To date, half of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine shot. The nation is averaging a vaccination rate of 62 percent but, according to the AP, polls show that 75 percent of those surveyed say they have either been or plan to be vaccinated.
In the county, as of last week, 43 percent of residents have been vaccinated, have received at least one shot.
Given these figures, in particular the number getting the vaccine, it appears herd immunity is a ways off and will not be reached in the next few months.
— MJB