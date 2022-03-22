I am constantly amazed by the resiliency of children and teens in our community. Resiliency refers to our capacity to recover from adversity or hardship.
On a daily basis I meet with students of all ages who are dealing with all sorts of life stressors, long- and short-term, from season-ending sport injuries and school setbacks to major family events such as moving for the fifth time or having a caregiver/parent dealing with an addiction. Layer on the overwhelming world events.
Inherently kids have some natural resilience at their core, and many just need support and skills along the way to recover from what life throws at them – in other words, to be buoyant in the face of adversity.
For other kids, however, this resiliency is harder to access, so the question becomes what role do we as adults have in their lives and how can we help to foster this strength and buoyancy.
What I notice in youth who possess that resilience is this: They have a positive outlook, don’t judge themselves or others too harshly, have honest self-appraisal and communicate clearly – no small order. They look at things from a strengths-based perspective as opposed to one of weakness.
Studies show that teens who rate higher on resilience measures tend to have improved social skills, higher grades, a greater love of learning and more effective decision-making skills. Furthermore, self-control is currently thought to be a better predictor than IQ in determining future success. These are skills that as a community we want for our children to use as they grow.
So, how do we help youth reframe and deal with adversity in their lives? The good news is they already have an innate base to build on, as I mentioned before. Secondly, we know that having one stable, loving adult figure in a youth’s life builds resilience, relationship, trust and confidence. Most likely you know a young person in the community or already play a transformative role in affecting the life of a youth.
As parents, caregivers or significant adults, we can use “teachable moments” for skill building with teens: Walk them through the challenging situation and let them do most of the talking about what happened, look at the positives, problem solve and adapt. Remind them when they handle something well because they probably won’t see it.
Model resiliency (easier said than done) in how you handle situations; there is no better teacher than this. Make well-placed observations of how other people effectively deal with challenging situations and the specific actions they took.
Again, recognize their efforts and deliver a lot of specific praise when they do things well. Saying something like, “Instead of reacting, I saw you remove yourself from that tough situation when you got angry. That’s hard to do and shows a lot of strength.” Most of all, listen empathically and authentically; let them know we are in this together.
Remember, young people inherently possess some of the basic skills needed to deal with adversity in a resilient way, and often they just need support in turning those skills into habits.
Dibby Olson is youth program coordinator for Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.