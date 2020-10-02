The greatest pleasures in life are often those most simple. Since spring I’ve watched the sunflowers in our yard grow, stems thickening as they reach skyward, their bloom the true herald of summer.
Sunflowers are a pollinator’s paradise, and with windows open on a warm summer afternoon, the lazy hum of honey bees and bumblebees at work is as much part of summer as the flowers themselves.
Now, their stalks are withered, drooping under the weight of their dessicated heads, petals shriveled brown, and it is also now that, past their prime, they give me the greatest pleasure.
With the pollinators gone, it is the turn of the song birds to feast on the bounty of seeds, and watching them at work is as much part of fall as crisp mornings, skies of breathless blue, soft light and the scent of chiles roasting at the farmers market.
This time of the year, a plethora of songbirds – finches, sparrows and warblers – dart from the shelter of the bushes lining our yard to alight on the withered stalks and drooping heads, gorging themselves on the seeds for thirty seconds or a minute before streaking back into the bushes, presumably to let the bounty settle, while others fly out from the bushes to take their place.
At times their perch seems precarious, their slender feet providing an infallible anchor as they hang upside down on flower heads that bob and swivel under their weight.
Larger birds, particularly doves and robins, too heavy and clumsy for such acrobatics, patrol the perimeter beneath the flowers, pecking at the seeds that fall to the ground. These too seem to take turns, rotating back to the far reaches of the yard while others step in to take their place.
Human eyes are not the only ones to show an interest in the birds’ activities.
Our cats, past and present, also qualify as attentive parties. Hula Girl, our recent feline, loved to sit on the sill of the open window, only the thin screen separating her from her quarry, chattering threats and promises at them.
Nobody took her too seriously, certainly not the birds, who seemed to sense her sedentary preferences and the implied safety of the screen.
Perhaps if one had flown into her open mouth, mid-yawn, she might have deigned to close her jaws around it, but not likely.
Francis, our current moggie, takes a more calculating approach. He lies on his perch in the living room watching intently, in silence, as if charting the movement and habit of each bird, looking for patterns in their behavior, weaknesses in their vigilance and defenses.
We take steps to ensure his interest remains academic, keeping him inside while the birds are busy feeding, and for his part at such times he seems content merely to observe.
By now, what remains of the sunflowers have largely been picked over.
Several times a day, a small number of birds will drop by, fossick around for a few minutes, then move on, gradually southwards.
Fortunately sufficient seeds will have fallen by the wayside, undetected, to ensure come next spring the cycle will start anew, a cyclical reminder of life’s simple pleasures.
