“Jump over into my boat. I’ll row us into camp while you fish,” he said. “Let’s see if there’s any hogs sitting up in the shallows close to the bank.”
We were eddied out sipping river-temp beer in the deepening shade of late afternoon at a place where for the next mile the granite canyon yielded to more open sandstone country studded with cedar and cactus before it closed in on the river once more.
I plucked a prehistoric-looking salmon fly attempting to make a home beneath my shirt collar and tossed it into the air. The tiny snake that had been riding in the raft since morning, curled in a corner of the oar frame, uncoiled from its perch and slipped into the river via one of the holes in the self-bailing floor. Crickets chirped, swallows darted, and a dipper bobbed on a nearby rock then slid beneath the water. I relinquished the oars, grabbed my rod and climbed across to his boat from mine.
We counted back. Thirty-two years since we first ran this river together, more gray hairs and spare tires around our middles than those days. I tied on a fresh dry fly that imitated the critter recently removed from my neck, finished my beer, then signaled my readiness. He eased the boat out into the current. This year the river flowed lower than what was once considered normal, barely filling its banks where it widened between the gorges. Nevertheless, sufficient flow existed to push some current along the margins where river rock met grass.
I found my range and began landing my fly inches from the bank, ignoring the inner voice that told me the water there was too shallow to hold a fish of any consequence. After a hundred yards the first rainbow of the evening ate, exploding a huge shower of spray against the bank before racing upstream as we floated inexorably down, hunkered behind a boulder then finally turned and, a couple of runs later, surrendered to the net. Further downriver a second rainbow in deeper water made a drive-by of the fly before committing by approaching it missilelike from below in the blink of an eye.
A brown trout lurked just below the surface against a cliff face and took the fly with a subtlety that belied its size. In between were several fish missed through mistimed hook sets or inattention on the part of an angler looking to the future instead of living the moment.
“I have it figured out,” I said. “If the fish hits within five seconds of the fly landing on the water I’m not ready for it. If it hits after five seconds, my attention span begins to wander. That leaves a narrow window of opportunity when I’m on top of my game.”
Two boats floated into camp as the sun brushed the very tops of the canyon walls where they closed in on the river once more, as a beaver indicated its displeasure at our intrusion on its evening with a resounding slap of its tail on the surface of the still pool.
In the long twilight my wrist and shoulder ached gently, a pleasant residue of the evening’s angling as we sat in a circle, taking turns fetching beer and passing bourbon until suddenly it was dark and nobody felt inspired to make the effort to fire up the kitchen and prepare dinner.
Finally it was time to put the day to rest and, grunting my way out of my camp chair, I stood and thanked him for the memories, and for rowing me through the best hour of fishing I had experienced in a long time.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.