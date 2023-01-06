Joanne Castendyk

There is a lot of buzz in the media about the FIRE movement. What is FIRE exactly? The most common definition is Financial Independence, Retire Early.

The strictest definition of FIRE states that you must aggressively build your savings to an amount equal to 25 times your annual expenses so you can withdraw 4 percent from your savings each year to live on in perpetuity. To keep the numbers simple, if your expenses are $50,000 per year, you’d need to save $1,250,000. Then, if invested properly, you could withdraw 4 percent of that amount each year ($50,000), forever. 