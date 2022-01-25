As many of you know, Paul had a rotator cuff surgery at the end of December and has been home recovering. Few things are more comforting than a home-cooked meal when you are not feeling well, and we owe many thanks to our neighbors Dave and Cathy Baldauf for their homemade stew, salad and bread, to Merle and Mary Baranczyk for the pork and sauerkraut, Arlene Shovald for the fruit and to many others for use of medical equipment, shared surgery stories and advice on healing. Thanks to each of you for your kindness and thoughtfulness.
And speaking of comfort food, as is our tradition, a new cookbook was added to our collection for Christmas. I bought Paul a cast iron skillet cookbook and the recipes look amazing. We haven’t tried them out yet, but I cannot wait to try something new and will share them in a future column.
I do have some other recipes that will breathe new life into your chicken dinners and help you use any cast iron you have hanging around your kitchen.
Fig and Rosemary
Glazed Skillet Chicken
Fig and Rosemary Glazed Skillet Chicken has a sweet and tangy sauce that is sure to be a hit at the dinner table.
Chicken Ingredients:
¼ cup butter, softened
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 rosemary sprigs, destemmed and minced, divided
2 teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 fryer chicken, cut into 8 pieces; you can also use 8 bone-in, skin-on thighs
Sauce Ingredients:
½ cup balsamic glaze
½ cup fig preserves
Prep:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, mix butter with half of the garlic, half the rosemary, half the salt and half the pepper. Place chicken into a 10-inch cast iron skillet and rub butter on the outside of the chicken pieces. Put in the oven to begin roasting.
Meanwhile, whisk together balsamic glaze, fig preserves and the rest of the rosemary, salt and pepper until well combined. Pull chicken out of the oven and brush the majority of the sauce on the meat. Place back in the oven and baste chicken with sauce in the pan every 10 minutes. Cook until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 25 minutes. Pour remainder of the sauce on top of the chicken and allow to sit for 10 minutes before serving.
Skillet Chicken
with Bacon and
White Wine Sauce
Skillet Chicken with Bacon and White Wine Sauce is a simple crowd-pleasing recipe which goes perfectly with warm bread and a tossed salad.
Ingredients:
3 bacon slices
½ cup all-purpose flour
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons herbes de Provence
1½ to 2 pounds chicken thighs with skin on
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
2 shallots, thinly sliced
½ cup dry white wine; I prefer to cook with Pinot Grigio
1 cup chicken stock
Dried or fresh parsley for garnish
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat a large Dutch oven or cast iron skillet over medium heat. Cut bacon into small pieces and fry 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon and set aside on a paper towel. Leave bacon grease in the pan, but turn to low while prepping the chicken. Turn back to medium heat just before ready to add the chicken.
Mix flour with salt, pepper and herbes de Provence. Dredge each piece of chicken in flour mixture and transfer to the hot pan. Fry chicken for a few minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove from pan and set aside on a plate.
Add olive oil and allow to heat until shimmering. Add shallots and sauté for 5 to 10 minutes until softened, fragrant and golden brown. Add wine slowly, stirring to get all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add chicken stock and let everything cook until it reduces slightly, about 5 to 10 minutes.
Add chicken and bacon back to the pan and bake for 40 minutes, basting chicken with pan sauce every 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven when the chicken skin is crispy and chicken is fully cooked. Skim oil off the top of the sauce if needed.
Note: Chicken thighs are great in this recipe because of the crispy skin and flavor of the meat. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts work as well. The thighs render more fat, so it’s not a bad idea to skim the oil off the top of the pan before serving.