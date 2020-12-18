I wake to a dawn sky with towering clouds lit orange and crimson. I struggle into my boots then climb a small promontory among the aspens to watch, aware of how fleeting such moments are.
The clouds’ colors deepen, their intensity infusing the earth with their glow, then fade before my eyes.
My last full day. Breakfast sausage and bacon help ward off morning’s chill.
I think again of that excited little kid on Guy Fawkes Day, of a working class childhood on the other side of the world, of family vacations to out-of-the-way beaches now part of suburbia, of walking barefoot to school with my oversized leather satchel across one shoulder, and of having somehow spent half my life in another country and how roots grow deep and long with scant regard to geography and I wonder at what and who I have become and where will I rest?
I consult my map. On the other side of the pass I rode to the top of a few days ago a couple of streams leap out, their blue lines running with, rather than across the contour lines.
The drive up the pass takes as long in the truck as it did on the bike. Rock ledges, axle-deep ruts and tight hairpins I skirted with ease on two wheels require cautious, calculated approaches on four.
At the top of the pass I momentarily second guess my wisdom. Snow lies on the ground, tension knots my shoulders, and I know not what the other side of the pass entails.
The descent takes me across steep scree and through dark stands of pine. The tumble-down remnants of old log cabins speak to both the hardiness and futility of human endeavor.
Acutely aware I haven’t thought through a Plan B, I wonder what I’ll do if I tear a sidewall or puncture an oil pan. I imagine the ghost of an occupant of one of the cabins I pass, shrugging their shoulders and saying “Figure it out.”
Towards the bottom of the pass, the first stream. Zig-zagging across a narrow meadow with a northerly aspect, the majority of its waters are already iced over.
The second stream connects at the bottom of the pass. I drive a mile up its course, but it too is part frozen, its flow strangled by ice to a trickle.
Wind howls through the pines. I refuel at a single-pump gas station then retrace my path back over the pass, Sheryl Crow’s “Every Day Is A Winding Road” annoyingly stuck in my head.
Almost back at camp, five hours after I set off, I pull off the side of the road to fish a couple of small pools I’ve ignored several times over the preceding days.
I sight several cutts holding in each pool and guess every man and his dog has cast to them over the summer.
As if to further reinforce the sense of having wasted time and energy searching for greener pastures that grew under my nose all along, the fish rise guilelessly to my dry fly.
I catch a couple from each pool then cut off my fly and break down my trusty two weight. Over the preceding days it has been shut in a tailgate, had my bike fall on it twice, and the reel grinds with the accumulation of dust and grit from my travels.
Feet up, I pour the last of my bourbon over the last of my ice. The evening, cool and overcast, hints of change in the weather.
Next morning, I pack up camp in a heavy, wet snow. The road out of the valley and back to civilization is slick.
A couple of Department of Wildlife officers wave me down, and we talk for a few minutes about the fishing, and I realize with a touch of regret and foreboding they have been my first significant human interaction in a week.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.