It’s hard to believe Christmas is just 2½ weeks away with the warm, sunny weather we’ve been having. We got the interior of our house decorated right after Thanksgiving Day, but I am afraid our outdoor light show will not happen this year.
Paul is having rotator cuff surgery the end of the month and cannot climb ladders or reach the highest parts of the house. But that doesn’t mean our holiday preparations are completed.
Packages started getting wrapped last week, cookie recipes were dusted off and cute cookie tins purchased, cards will be mailed this week, and there are a ton of holiday movies to be watched.
And now that you have worn yourself out with all the early preparations, you may still facing meal decisions. Breakfast, that most important meal of the day, is often overlooked this time of year. So I am sharing some tasty, easy meals that will make the day feel special without taking a lot of your time.
Baked Gingerbread
Doughnuts
Baked Gingerbread Doughnuts are soft and fluffy and have all the flavors of gingerbread with a cinnamon sugar coating. This recipe has been altered for high altitude, so no tweaks are needed.
Ingredients:
1 cup sour cream
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ cup dark brown sugar, loosely packed
½ cup molasses
11/3 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt (if using table salt, use half as much)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
4 tablespoons butter, melted
½ cup sugar plus 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon to roll doughnuts in
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray 2 standard doughnut pans (6 doughnuts each) with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together sour cream, eggs, vanilla, brown sugar and molasses. Add dry ingredients to the bowl and whisk until well combined.
Spoon batter into the doughnut pans, dividing it equally among all 12 molds. Bake for 12 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool doughnuts for 2 minutes on a rack before removing them from pans. Allow to cool on racks while you melt the butter.
When doughnuts are cool enough to handle, but still warm, use a pastry brush to lightly brush the tops with butter. Immediately coat them with sugar and cinnamon mixture.
Eggnog
French Toast
Eggnog French Toast is a great way to use leftover eggnog and capture the flavor of the season.
Ingredients:
4 eggs
1 cup eggnog
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon nutmeg
10 slices of brioche bread
Butter maple syrup
Prep:
Whisk eggs, eggnog, vanilla extract, nutmeg and cinnamon in a shallow, flat bowl until well combined. Heat a griddle or iron skillet with butter until melted. Dunk bread in eggnog mixture on both sides, letting excess drip off. Cook over medium heat until golden brown. Serve with butter and maple syrup.
Blueberry Cinnamon
Roll Casserole
Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Casserole is about the easiest semi-homemade breakfast you can make using Pillsbury cinnamon rolls. You can use fresh or frozen blueberries. If using frozen, make sure to thaw and drain them before using in this recipe
Ingredients:
1 can of Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls
5 tablespoons butter, melted
1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed
1 cup blueberries
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch cake round or 8-by-8 square pan with nonstick cooking spray. Open cinnamon rolls and separate them, setting the icing aside for later. Slice rolls into 6 pieces each and place in prepared pan. Sprinkle blueberries over the cinnamon rolls.
Stir together melted butter and brown sugar. When well combined, pour over rolls in the pan. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until casserole is golden brown and cooked through. Drizzle icing over the hot rolls and serve.
Hash Brown Breakfast
Casserole with
Bacon and Sausage
Now for something less sweet, a little more substantial, but still easy to make. Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole with Bacon and Sausage can be made a day ahead. Feel free to add any veggies you want to this recipe or change up the meats.
Ingredients:
6 large eggs
¼ cup milk
1 cup sour cream
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
3 cups grated cheddar cheese, divided
3 slices bacon, cooked and cut into ½-inch pieces
½ pound sausage, cooked and crumbled
1 small onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 20-ounce package of refrigerated hash browns
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
Chopped green onions and chopped parsley for topping, if desired
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 13-by-9 baking dish and set aside. Note: if making the night before prepare recipe according to directions. Cover pan in aluminum foil and leave in refrigerator overnight. Let come to room temperature for 25 minutes before baking.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, sour cream, salt and pepper together. Add 2½ cups of the cheese and stir until everything is combined. Set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook bacon until browned. Remove bacon and add onions and garlic; cook until soft, about 1 minute. Add sausage and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. After sausage is browned, add hash browns and red pepper. Cook for 5 minutes or until potatoes are slightly browned. Add bacon back into the mixture and combine with egg mixture, stirring until well incorporated.
Pour into the 13-by-9 baking dish and top with remaining cheese. Sprinkle with green onions and/or parsley if using. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 25 minutes or until casserole is cooked through and cheese is melted. If more cooking is needed, give casserole a stir and cook uncovered for an additional 10 minutes.