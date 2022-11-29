The family has gone, your house is yours again and now you are facing a plate full of leftover turkey and are wondering what you are going to do with it. Am I right? I love turkey, but unlike my husband, Paul, I cannot eat it every day for a week.
You can freeze some of it and a pot of soup is good, but I have some recipes to really bring life back to that plate of fowl that will make you want to eat turkey again.
Turkey Fried Rice
Turkey Fried Rice is a one-skillet meal you can make in about 10 minutes.
Ingredients:
½ tablespoon vegetable oil
½ cup onion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1½ cups turkey, chopped or cubed
2 eggs
3 cups jasmine rice, cooked
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon chicken or vegetable stock
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 cup carrots and peas vegetable mix, frozen
½ tablespoon green onions, finely chopped
1 teaspoon white sesame seeds, for garnish
Prep:
Heat oil in a large wok or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat for 2 minutes until sizzling. Add onions and garlic and sauté for 2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in jalapeno. Add turkey and stir to combine, cooking for 1 minute. Move turkey mixture to one side of the skillet and add eggs to the empty space. Stir until scrambled and cooked through, yet still tender, about 2 minutes. The eggs should be springy and bright in color. Stir to combine all ingredients together.
Add cooked rice with all the seasonings including soy sauce, sesame oil and stock. Stir well to combine, about 2 minutes. If rice is not soft enough, add up to ¼ cup water to soften it.
Add peas and carrots, cooking for 2 to 3 minutes until heated through. Stir in green onions. When everything is hot and well mixed, serve the fried rice on a serving platter with sesame seeds sprinkled on top.
Creamy Turkey
Tetrazzini with
Spinach
Creamy Turkey Tetrazzini with Spinach is a simple, delicious pasta recipe that is comforting, creamy and cheesy.
Ingredients:
1 package dry spaghetti
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 pound white mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 cup onion, finely minced
1 tablespoon garlic, finely minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2½ cups chicken broth
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves
3 cups shredded turkey
1½ cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
2 teaspoons fresh parsley, finely chopped for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water and 1 tablespoon olive oil to a boil. Cook spaghetti about 10 minutes or according to package directions, until al dente. Drain pasta in a colander and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside in the pot.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan for 2 minutes over medium-high heat, until oil sizzles and shimmers. Add mushrooms and sauté until golden brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in onion and garlic, and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add salt, pepper and flour, stirring to combine, about 1 minute.
Pour in chicken broth and lemon juice and whisk until sauce is smooth and uniform. Whisk in heavy cream and bring sauce to a simmer over medium heat. Let simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 to 10 minutes. The sauce should be similar in consistency to gravy and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and stir in spinach until wilted, about 1 minute.
Add cooked spaghetti and turkey. Toss until fully combined and all ingredients are coated with the sauce. Transfer the mixture to a 13-by-9 pan coated in cooking spray and top evenly with mozzarella cheese. Lightly grease a piece of aluminum foil and cover the pan.
Bake the tetrazzini covered for 25 minutes. Then remove foil and bake another 15 minutes or until melted cheese turns golden and bubbly. Garnish with fresh parsley and allow to cool 10 minutes before serving.
Buffalo Turkey Wraps
Buffalo Turkey Wraps are a quick and easy meal for lunch or light dinner and are flavorful and spicy.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup Frank’s Hot Sauce, or hot sauce of your choice
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon white vinegar
2 tablespoons mayonnaise or ranch dressing
½ pound, about 1 cup, turkey cut into strips
4 large tortilla wraps
2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Prep:
In a medium mixing bowl, combine olive oil, hot sauce, garlic powder, vinegar and mayonnaise or ranch dressing. Stir until smooth and well combined. Add turkey strips and toss to coat the meat.
In the center of each tortilla, add ½ cup lettuce, ¼ cup buffalo turkey strips, ¼ cup cheddar cheese and a drizzle of extra buffalo sauce. Make sure to leave an inch of room on all edges.
Fold the two sides of the tortilla inward over the filling. Then tuck in the sides and roll like a burrito. Make sure all corners are tightly sealed.