With breakfast out of the way, camp broken down and rafts rigged, I grabbed my rod and headed upstream to fish for a half hour while the sun climbed over the canyon walls, warming the air sufficiently for the stoneflies, overnighting in the foliage and crevices along the bank, to take to the air once more.
A few hundred yards above camp the river funneled from a bankwide riffle into a deep, narrow pool with a seam of current running through its heart. First cast, before I was settled, a brown trout rose to the fly and snatched at it. I too in turn snatched it away from its open jaws.
I continued to work the seam for a few minutes longer when, across the river, a splashy rise caught my eye. Here a cliff face towered gently out over the river. Current funneled along its length via a deeper trench, still shaded by the overhang. Perhaps a stonefly had fallen from its perch on the cliff or misjudged its landing and fallen into the water. Either way, a fish was over there, actively looking to feed.
Retreating to the bank, I made my way downstream to the tail of the pool where the flow accelerated into the next riffle. I judged depth and current sufficiently benign to allow me to wade across toward the cliff face, where I halted, knee deep, a comfortable casting distance from the trench.
First cast, the fly drifted gently in the shadow of the overhang for a few seconds until current grabbed the line and pulled it underwater and out into the sunlight, but not before a fish detached itself from the shadow and made an unsuccessful lunge after the fly.
I hoped I hadn’t spooked it, but either way next cast I’d need to get more line bunched upstream of the fly to buy time for a longer drift. A reach cast and two aggressive mends served the purpose. A large brown engulfed the fly, showering spray against the cliff face, and as I set the hook my predicament dawned. Normally one looks for slow water into which to play a fish, but the only slow water was either back across the river from whence I’d waded – too far to reach – or downstream at the bottom of the next rapid at the head of which I stood – a surefire, 30-yard, shallow-rock swim.
All I could do was stand my ground and hope to haul the fish, already downstream of me and bending the rod beyond 180 degrees against the current, close enough to net it. Right around then I remembered my net, not stuck in my belt behind me, but leaning up against a box elder back at camp.
Expecting the rod to break at any moment, I leaned back, hugging the butt to my chest, and stripped line, a foot at a time, slowly working the brown toward me, not sure what I’d do if I succeeded in bringing it to my feet.
A minute later, calves and biceps aching, I had it in the shallows at my feet. Gingerly I reached down, intending to scoop a hand under its girth, when it shook its head, flicked its tail and was gone, leaving me a fly with a hook bent straight.
All in all a fair result. For the most part I would rather a fish releases itself than have to net or otherwise handle it. I knew other fish lurked along the cliff face but decided to leave them for another time when I would be better prepared. The sun now higher in the sky, more stoneflies were on the wing, and it was time to head downriver.
