Vote No on Prop 118
Colorado voters are asked to approve the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program.
Proposition 118, one of 11 ballot questions, would create a state-run insurance plan allowing employees paid leave to care for their own health issues; to care for a new child or for a family member with a serious health condition; when a family member is on active military duty or being called to active duty; or when the individual or a family member is a victim of domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault.
To pay for the insurance, starting in January 2023, both employees and employers will pay a tax of .0045, or a total of .009 percent into the fund.
In 2025, the program’s director has the authority to raise the tax another 33 percent, to .006 percent to both the employer and employee, to a total 1.2 percent (.012) on taxable wages.
“Family member” can be a child, parent, spouse, domestic partner, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, or any individual with whom an employee has a significant personal bond.
Vote No on Prop 118. The program is subject to abuse, considering the broad definition of “family member” and that employees may take up to 12 weeks leave each year. Employers will be required to not only pay the tax but also to continue the employment of the person taking leave.
Adding new burdens to both employees and employers in the current economy makes no sense.
Yes on Prop 115
Colorado is one of just seven states that allow abortions at any time through a pregnancy.
Under Proposition 115, abortions could not be performed after 22 weeks, the point in pregnancies when infants can survive outside their mother’s womb with normal developmental outcomes.
Doctors found in violation of 115 could lose their medical license for a minimum of three years. For others, violations would be a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by fines of up to $5,000.
Vote Yes on Prop 115. Twenty-two weeks gives a pregnant woman time to make a decision on her pregnancy and allows for ending a pregnancy after 22 weeks if necessary to save the mother’s life.
Yes on Prop 117
Proposition 117 would require voter approval for new state enterprises which are expected to collect fee revenues of $100 million within five years of their being created.
Under Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, tax collections above amounts adjusted for population increases and inflation must be refunded unless voters approve questions allowing the state to retain the revenue.
For an enterprise created by legislators, fees collected are not subject to TABOR limits. Vote Yes on 117. Fees are too often like taxes in that they are routinely paid by taxpayers and businesses.
Legislators should not be able to get around TABOR limits by creating large new enterprises levying fees which are in fact tax increases.
Yes on Prop 116
Proposition 116 would lower Colorado’s corporate and individual income tax rate from the current 4.63 percent of taxable income to 4.55 percent, a decrease of about 1.73 percent, putting more money into taxpayers’ pockets. Vote Yes on 116.
Yes on Prop EE
Proposition EE would raise taxes on cigarettes and other nicotine products, including vaping, benefiting schools and other programs ... Yes on EE.
—MJB