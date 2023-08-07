Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
(Makes 24 treats in a mini muffin tin.)
Ingredients:
9-ounce bag of dark chocolate chips
Small jar of peanut butter (almond butter may be substituted)
Coarse ground sea salt
Directions:
Spray muffin tin with cooking spray.
Melt chocolate chips in a glass Pyrex measuring cup in the microwave for 45-50 seconds. Melt in increments of 1/4 cup of chips for 3 peanut butter cups (bottom layer) at a time. Stir chocolate well after microwaving.
Pour chocolate layer on the bottom of mini muffin tin.
Scoop 1 tablespoon of peanut butter onto chocolate.
Top with another layer of melted chocolate (melted in a glass Pyrex cup in 1/4 cup of chips increments for 45-50 seconds).
Top with coarse sea salt to taste.
Refrigerate 1-2 hours.
Pop out your treat and enjoy!