Pour yourself a cocktail, or any other ice-cold beverage, and you unconsciously observe a natural phenomenon that goes a long way to explaining how fish, and other creatures that inhabit streams and rivers, can survive through a long, cold winter.
In its frozen state, the density of water is less than its liquid state.
This in turn means that ice, and colder layers of water, rise to the surface while warmer water is found toward the bottom.
This feature is critical to the survival of aquatic species—were the river to freeze from the bottom up, habitat features such as boulders and submerged root balls, not to mention the nooks and crannies along the cobbled riverbed where smaller fish and aquatic invertebrates reside and hide, would quickly become uninhabitable.
Seeping ground and spring water, often unseen when and where it enters the stream, also plays a vital role in creating and maintaining this survival layer.
This water source is generally warmer than that found in the river or stream itself, providing pockets of temperatures often considerably more ambient than those on the surface.
Just as they do in summer time, when fish will seek out such places to escape the heat, so too do they in winter, in order to find it.
Standing on a river bank on a frigid January morning, watching a lethargic flow congested with ice and slush, or hiking past a high mountain stream, its surface frozen solid bank-to-bank, it is easy to imagine a world bereft of life and activity beneath this cold exterior. But thanks to water’s properties, all is not as it appears.
In places of extreme, extended cold, for example in high mountain streams, fish can sometimes in effect shut down their metabolism, not eating or excreting but continuing to take in oxygen. On larger, more open bodies of water, life continues in more measurable ways.
Certain species of stonefly remain active during the winter months, providing a vital source of protein for resident fish.
While some nymphs burrow into the stream bed in colder times, these stoneflies do the opposite, burrowing during the summer and emerging winter-time to migrate, hatch, and mate along snow-covered stream banks.
Midges are the other insect species that stay active in winter months, often emerging to hatch on calm, ambient days.
This is of course, great news for cabin-crazed anglers dreaming of spring, not to mention their spouses, partners and significant others.
Finding places along the river where the water runs deep and slow, and fishing small nymphs along the river bottom, or casting small dry flies on languid pools on calm days can lead to productive fishing, even in these times of long nights and uncertain days.
And upon your return, seated by the warmth of your hearth, contemplate the ice as it rises to the top of your whiskey glass and salute Nature’s perfection. For everything that exists, there is a reason.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.