How many dogs does it take to change a light bulb?
The retriever answers: “The sun is shining, the day is young, we’ve got our whole lives ahead of us, and you’re inside worrying about a stupid burned-out bulb?”
The border collie chimes in, “Just one. And then I’ll replace any wiring that’s not up to code.”
The Lab blurts out, “Oh, me, me! Pleeeeeeze, let me change the light bulb! Can I? Can I? Huh? Huh? Can I? Please, please, pleeeeeeze!”
The German shepherd speaks, “I’ll change it as soon as I’ve led these people from the dark, check to make sure I haven’t missed any and make just one more perimeter patrol to see that no one has tried to take advantage of the situation.”
The Jack Russell terrier yips out, “I’ll just pop it in while I’m bouncing off the walls and furniture.”
The boxer giggles, “Who cares? I can still play with my squeaky toys in the dark.”
The Australian shepherd comments, “First, I’ll put all the light bulbs in a little circle …”
The cat listens to all this and then offers her words of wisdom, “Dogs do not change light bulbs. People change light bulbs. So, the real question is: How long will it be before I can expect some light, some dinner and a massage?”
I hope you are laughing and composing the responses from your furry friends.
This “pet humor” is not mine. I found it when I was cleaning out a folder for pet article ideas. It is a newspaper clipping a friend sent me, but only has the date, July 9, 2011, not the newspaper name nor the writer. Also, I took some editorial license, omitting seven other dog breed reactions.
The goofy humor made me laugh and reminded me that we do put words into our pets’ mouths, and we also attribute certain personality traits to cats and various dog breeds.
Of course we do. When we select a pet that will be best suited to our home and lifestyle, animal experts advise us to check the behaviors and needs of that particular breed. They do note that they are only generalities because each animal is unique based on its early training, socialization, environment, experiences, age, gender and health.
Research studies are showing that more and more companion pets are mixed breeds. Several owners who have their dogs genetically tested are surprised to find their furry friends are quite “a mix.”
Still it is fun to stereotype. If we go to find the “goofiest” dogs, that list includes: bulldogs, boxers, Pembroke Welsh corgis, French bulldogs, springer spaniels, Yorkshire terriers, Labrador retrievers, border collies, Siberian huskies, Boston terriers, pugs and Jack Russell terriers.
They would also have the biggest laugh with the answers to “How many dogs does it take to change a light bulb?”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.