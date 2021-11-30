Switching districts, switch in representative
For decades, after census counts were complete, Chaffee County has been swapped between the 3rd – made up largely of the state’s Western Slope – and 5th – dominated by El Paso County and Colorado Springs – congressional districts.
That cycle is about to end following the Colorado Supreme Court’s approval of the state’s congressional redistricting commission maps.
Beginning with the 2022 election cycle, the county will be included in the 7th Congressional District, smack in the state’s center, along with Lake, Park, Teller, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson counties.
Jefferson County, west and southwest of Denver, will be the elephant of the district, dominating the other six counties, which pale in size by population comparison.
Colorado adds a new 8th Congressional District, a relatively small district north of Denver, as a result of the state’s population growth over the past 10 years.
The 5th District has been served by Republicans for years with Doug Lamborn the current representative. In most years, Democrats running were given little if any chance of unseating the incumbent, thanks to the GOP advantage in voter registration.
Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat, is presently the 7th District’s U.S. representative. He was first elected to Congress in 2006 and will be seeking his ninth two-year term.
Because he is well known in the Denver area and because the metro area population dominates the district, Rep. Perlmutter is favored to win a ninth term in Congress in the reconfigured 7th.
Thanks to redistricting, and barring any upsets in primary or general elections, the county will likely see a switch from a Republican to a Democrat for its U.S. representative.
Employers impacted
Like many other businesses, government offices, schools or other entities, The Mail has been impacted by the coronavirus and other illnesses.
Last week, roughly a fourth of The Mail’s staff were out sick, mostly because of the virus but also due to colds and flu.
The newspaper is not alone. Employers including the Salida School District and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, among the county’s largest, have had to adjust. The school district went to remote classes and is now back to in-person instruction.
Medical center officials reported that staffing issues could impact the 2022 budget because services may not be offered.
Chaffee County commissioners announced last week that public meetings will be conducted virtually once again, at least into the new year.
These are repercussions of the third – or is it the fourth? – wave of the virus, about to complete its second year locally and around the world.
Some might have thought the worst of the pandemic had passed only to see yet another round of infections.
In November, the county set a new record total for cases, currently at 415, easily surpassing the previous high of 258 set in December 2020.
The first 18 days of November saw a daily average of 18 cases in the county. The last 11 days the average has dropped to nine cases per day.
Is this an indication of a trend? Given the coronavirus’s ups and downs, it’s a bit early to predict, especially so with a new virus variant – Omicron – on the world horizon.
Officials urge vaccinations and practicing safety steps, including testing, if symptoms develop.
