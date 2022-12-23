Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

We hit the road not long after sunup, forgoing breakfast for a pit stop at the first gulp-and-blow we’d encounter along the way. The highway wound deeper into the mountains, over passes and through narrow valleys dotted with houses and horse barns financed by livings likely made elsewhere than on the land.

After a couple of hours the road conjoined a river and snaked for miles through a narrow gorge, the countryside steep with stands of pine, dark and watchful like a crowd packed into some vast, silent nose-bleed bleacher.