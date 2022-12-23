We hit the road not long after sunup, forgoing breakfast for a pit stop at the first gulp-and-blow we’d encounter along the way. The highway wound deeper into the mountains, over passes and through narrow valleys dotted with houses and horse barns financed by livings likely made elsewhere than on the land.
After a couple of hours the road conjoined a river and snaked for miles through a narrow gorge, the countryside steep with stands of pine, dark and watchful like a crowd packed into some vast, silent nose-bleed bleacher.
A small settlement sat where the river flowed into another, larger. After a roll-the-dice breakfast we continued north, following this second river upstream to a larger town where a blue dot on a cellphone said we would find a fly shop.
“What do you guys recommend for a section to float around here?” I asked the couple of young bucks behind the counter. “Something a good half-day, four to five hours.”
“Let me see your phone,” said one. Thirty seconds later he handed it back to me. “There you go.”
I took my phone nonchalantly, hoping to hide my puzzlement.
“I pin-dropped everything for you,” he explained. “Put-in, take-out, also the number for the local shuttle company.”
I nodded faux-understandingly, unwilling to ask where exactly in my phone this information was stored, in so doing give away my generational Luddite tendencies.
“Head back downstream 20 minutes,” he said. “The put-in is just past the big red bridge.”
Having experienced life from both sides of the fly shop counter, I wondered how many hundreds of times this season, and others, he’d heard the same questions from bearded, unwashed anglers such as ourselves.
We found the red bridge without assistance from the blue dot and pulled into the parking lot next to a woman rigging a couple of rods laid out on her still-trailered drift boat.
“Are you familiar with this part of the river?” Cave asked after we’d exchanged pleasantries.
She nodded. “Yep, I guide here.”
We took the fact that she was choosing this same stretch to float with a friend on her day off as a good indicator.
“Given we still need to find a camp, we’ll probably float tomorrow,” I said. “Any ideas on where to go and wade for the rest of the afternoon?”
Without recourse to technology, she described access to a couple of places further downstream we might try.
The river was large in breadth and volume, flowing with a glacial tinge. Along the shallow edges moss undulated among the river rock, at times easily mistaken for fish tailing in the microeddies.
After working some shallows without success, I came to a place where the river narrowed and deepened. Several smaller fish rode the current seams close to the surface, snatching bugs with splashy rises as they drifted past. Once in a while a larger fish, lying deeper, would rise up from its unseen station to execute a more measured, deliberate take.
The trick was to snatch the fly away from the smaller fish, or not set the hook, instead letting it spit the fly out, before picking up and re-casting to get the fly dried and back on the surface, waiting for a larger one to take to the bait.
In this manner, I netted two lovely cutthroats and missed or broke off a couple more. We fished until the sun sank low then set up camp among pines on a bench overlooking the river.
Color drained from the sky and the river turned to pewter in the last of the evening. We ate then talked of old times, sinking deeper into our camp chairs while the forest darkened around us and the sound of the river rose up into the night.
New countryside, and a new river to float tomorrow. Sleep came easily.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.