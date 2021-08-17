For Afghans, a bleak future of oppression
The world watched this past weekend as the Taliban swept into Kabul, taking control once again of Afghanistan following nearly 20 years of occupation by the U.S. and allied nations.
Some 2,200 Americans died in nearly two decades of conflict, which began following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., seeking to find those responsible, who had used the country as a base to plan and launch the attacks.
While the U.S. military was ultimately able to track and kill Osama bin Laden and other attack leaders, the attempt to bring democracy to the war-torn nation was not.
As president, Donald Trump announced the U.S. would be pulling out of Afghanistan, that this country had no interest in continuing the conflict. This proposal was subsequently endorsed by President Joe Biden.
Where the Biden administration is at fault is in not orchestrating an orderly and safe evacuation of Americans and the Afghans who worked for the U.S. and its allies through the war.
While recognizing that the Taliban could ultimately take control of the nation, Biden administration officials grossly underestimated the willingness of the Afghan government and its army to fight for their country, resulting in chaos.
Over the past few weeks, the Afghan army offered little if any resistance to Taliban forces. On Sunday, the Afghan president fled the country.
To ensure the safe departure of embassy staff, other Americans still in Kabul and the Afghans who had supported the allies, the U.S. was forced to send some 7,000 troops to secure the airport.
But even these troops were not able to prevent chaos at the airport, of Afghans desperate to leave the country, clinging to U.S. cargo planes as they taxied down runways.
The tragedy is that Afghans who had supported the allies in hopes that their country might see, if not democracy, at least a measure of liberty and opportunity, will see those dreams dashed as Taliban autocrats take control.
And perhaps an even greater tragedy is the loss of rights of Afghan girls and women, who under allied control had emerged to attend schools, to get jobs, to work outside the home, to live in a measure of freedom.
For all Afghans but especially for girls, for women, under the Taliban, the future holds not just a loss of rights, of freedom, but oppression.
Search, rescue help
The Angel of Shavano Car Show generated some $14,000 to benefit Chaffee County Search and Rescue South.
This year’s show brought participation from not just elsewhere in Colorado but from New Mexico, Kansas and Nevada, a sign of its and the Upper Arkansas’ popularity and appeal.
The car show is the group’s annual fundraiser. All proceeds go toward equipment and assisting in providing search and rescue operations.
Thanks to all those contributing to make this year’s show a success.
A Happy Birthday!
Congratulations and best wishes to Gordon Schieman, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Aug. 13.
A 22-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Schieman and wife Corinne have owned property in the county for six decades, have lived in the valley the past 10 years and are active in a number of local organizations.
— MJB