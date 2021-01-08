Capitol desecration: dismay, anger disgust
America has expressed dismay and anger over Wednesday’s disgusting breach and desecration of the nation’s Capitol.
The First Amendment gives every citizen the right to free speech, to peaceably assemble, to “petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
But this does give anyone the right to storm the Capitol, clash with police and disrupt the proceedings of Congress, no more than protesters this summer had the right to pillage, burn and destroy property in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle or Denver, among many other cities.
President Donald Trump bears some responsibility for inciting the thugs. For weeks since Nov. 3, he has challenged repeatedly presidential election results, claiming he and Vice President Mike Pence won in a landslide, that the election has been somehow stolen. He repeated the claim in a speech to supporters outside the White House on Wednesday.
Numerous state and federal courts have heard the president’s complaints and found them without merit. Yes, there were instances where the vote process in a handful of states raised questions. But judges, some appointed by the president, dismissed the allegations, in almost every case citing a lack of evidence.
Yesterday evening, President Trump said, “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.” He said it’s time to get on with the business of America, that his campaign pursued every legal avenue to contest election results, but that “tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”
And for the first time since the election, the president said in the days ahead he would focus on “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition,” noting that a new administration would be inaugurated Jan. 20. “This moment now calls for healing and reconciliation.”
Had the president made this statement a week or two ago, Wednesday’s mayhem at the Capitol would likely have been averted.
A number of top Trump administration officials, including White House staff and two cabinet-level secretaries, have resigned in protest.
Leading Democrats are calling for the president’s removal from office, either through the 25th Amendment or through impeachment.
The president’s actions and statements leading up to this week, and in particular his speech to supporters Wednesday, have been disgraceful, to the office he has held the past four years and to the nation.
However, do his actions and statements rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” necessary for impeachment and removal from office?
Voters have spoken clearly. By a margin of some 7 million, voters selected Joe Biden to be America’s president and Kamala Harris vice president. They take office officially in just 12 days.
This week we have seen repulsive, ugly events in Washington. But this is not the time to inflict further trauma upon the nation.
It’s time to let history be the judge of Donald Trump’s presidency, of his actions, of his words.
Where were police?
Among questions being asked following Wednesday’s breach of the Capitol is how could a relative handful of rioters be able to, be allowed to break police lines and get into the building, to threaten this country’s lawmakers.
This was not some highly-organized militia. By all appearances it was an unruly, haphazard mob that police and security should have been able to control and contain.
This was a gross failure of Capitol police and security units and should be investigated thoroughly with a full accounting to the nation.
— MJB