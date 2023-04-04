On behalf of Chaffee County Public Health, please join me in recognizing National Public Health Week, April 3-9.
This year’s theme is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health.” According to the American Public Health Association, “Our cultures have always shaped our health. We learn from the communities we’re born in and that we build together.”
There’s no better time to honor our county’s vision that everyone has the resources, services and supports they need to thrive in health and wellness, while recognizing different cultural needs and desires.
It is a time of reconnection in the public health field where local community partners are meeting in person once again and strengthening relationships to rebuild a resilient, comprehensive public health system.
Chaffee County Public Health is also well connected to peers, associations and experts throughout the state to ensure resources and ideas are secured at all levels of the system. It is imperative that Chaffee County’s rural, mountain perspective is heard and honored in decision and policy making at state and national levels.
Here are some highlights of milestones of the past year:
Chaffee County Community Health Improvement Plan: In 2021, we conducted a Community Health Assessment, which drives our five-year plan. The three top priorities were behavioral health, access to health care services and environmental health. Several new programs and initiatives have been created or expanded in response.
Chaffee Community Clinic, a free mobile health clinic, was launched May 23, 2022, and has been a consistent and trusted source of health care and connection. It operates from noon-4 p.m. Mondays at Salida United Methodist Church and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Buena Vista Community Center.
The clinic provides healthcare system navigation, recovery medication for substance use, sterile syringe exchange (in Salida only), vaccinations, overdose prevention medication, dental health, sexually transmitted infection testing and behavioral health assistance. Staff regularly make referrals to local health care and other service providers.
Community Mobilization Initiative: Through a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Public Health is testing for STIs and HIV and has created a website, www.GetTestedChaffee.com, for those who want to learn about STIs and HIV as well as testing and treatment options.
Behavioral Health Coordination and Navigation Workforce: We created a new workforce solely dedicated to helping people with mental health or substance use conditions get connected to appropriate services. In addition, they help facilitate our regional substance use coalition and regional opioid settlement efforts in prevention, anti-stigma and retaining behavioral health workforce in our area.
The Health Navigation Team not only focused on behavioral health needs but oral health, aging well and housing.
Aging Well: The Aging Well program has brought Yoga for Older Adults, Game Day, Embracing Aging and its health fair/expo and many other activities to our older adults.
Public Health, in partnership with Chaffee Housing Authority, also launched a home-share program that connects older adults with room in their house with people looking for affordable housing as one solution to the county’s affordable housing landscape. We are close to our first successful match.
Another exciting development is that Ark Valley Helping Hands is no longer a nonprofit but rather an official program of Public Health.
We Are Chaffee: The storytelling and advocacy movement called We Are Chaffee started in 2019 with a storytelling class that resulted in several local stories about the importance of housing and home. Today, it has expanded to a written storytelling effort called We Are Chaffee, Too and a podcast, Looking Upstream, and in the near future will be working on a documentary.
Virta Study: In 2022-23, we, along with Colorado Heart Healthy Solutions, have been participating in a pilot study called the VICTOR Pilot Study Opportunity for Diabetics. VICTOR partnered with Virta Health, a nationwide medical corporation, which was seeking diabetics in rural communities to study the effects of a virtual lifestyle intervention combined with nutritional counseling.
During the study 49 local diabetics will spend nine months working with our health educator and Virta Health. Early results show improvements. Of the 49 enrollees, 26 have reduced their A1c scores, 11 have dropped from diabetes to prediabetes and three have completely reversed their diabetes.
It’s been busy at Chaffee County Public Health, and the future is looking bright in our pursuit to make Chaffee County the healthiest place to live in Colorado. Please join me in celebrating National Public Health Week.
Andrea Carlstrom is Chaffee County public health director.