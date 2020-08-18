The Cat
At sunset last night, my heart melted as I watched my neighbor walk her two labs with Merlot, her cat following along.
It was the perfect picture of a human who loves both cats and dogs. That image plus a March 29, 2020, New York Times feature story about cats vs dogs as pets made me realize both animals add love and comfort to a home, especially beneficial during these stressful times.
Cats had their beginning more than 9,500 years ago, being descended from a single species, a wildcat native to North Africa and Southeast Asia and only slightly bigger than today’s domestic cat.
Cats became friends when humans discovered their ability to kill the rodents threatening their grain supplies.
Cats spread throughout the world via ships. Whenever explorers and traders took to the seas, they brought cats as rat catchers. In the 1800s “cat fancy” took hold, and by 1946 cats moved inside as pets. Today in the United States, cats are in 31,896,077 households.
Cats have been misunderstood for many years. We now know they are not aloof, uncaring and snobby as once depicted.
Scientific research shows they have strong bonds with their owners, but they just are not sloppy, over-the-top about demonstrating it.
They enjoy being with humans and show signs of separation anxiety if their humans are away too long.
Studies have shown that at times cats prefer human attention over food or a toy and when in a strange environment, they are more comfortable if their owners are there.
Cats are playful, unpredictable and energetic. They are flexible, have great balance and can jump high, always landing on their feet. They make us laugh. When they sit near us or in our laps, their purrs comfort and calm us. Their cat stares melt our hearts.
They do not slobber nor need walks. Their meow is at a lower decibel than a bark. They are low maintenance, effectively cleaning themselves and using a litter box rather than having to go out. They sleep 12-16 hours a day and some up to 18.
Some felines are famous. Nana holds the record (for a cat) on Instagram with 4.3 million followers. Everyone knows Grumpy Cat and Morris the Cat.
Some cats have played a role in history. Felicette went to space. The stray from Paris flew in a mission that lasted about 15 minutes, helping test life-support systems and the effects of microgravity on living beings. CC advanced cloning and Snowball solved a murder. Simon was a war hero. Although wounded, he stayed aboard the stranded British warship, the Amethyst, hunting rodents and keeping up sailors’ spirits.
Cats are cool. Cat lovers say, “They Rule.” Dog lovers, have no fear, your side will soon appear.
For now, Ark Valley Humane Society has several adoptable cats. If you want a bundle of fun and love in your home call (719) 395-2737.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.