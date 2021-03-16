A huge thank you to the approximately 230 community members who took the time to complete our community needs survey.
This will help us move forward in identifying goals and objectives for the library’s future.
We received thoughtful suggestions on what you want to see from a library, learned what we do well and what we need to work on. “Amazing staff” was a common theme we heard and I cannot agree more.
We hope the community understands the library staff appreciates all our patrons who have been so kind to have left us notes, brought us treats, or have sent a card expressing their gratitude for being able to continue using their library.
We feel we have worked well together as a staff to provide our patrons the best service possible during this challenging year. We have enjoyed serving all of you.
Great news, we have new faster computers in our computer lab. As part of our technology plan, the patron computer lab was designated to get new computers this year, and this week we accomplished that.
For those patrons who use the lab often, you will definitely notice the difference in shortened down time between sessions and the speed of which you are accessing information.
Having free internet access in the community is a service we are extremely proud to be able to provide.
I think sometimes we assume most everyone has internet access at home, but that just isn’t true; the Salida Regional Library lab has a constant stream of users throughout all open hours.
March is the month when we start scheduling summer programs. The summer reading program theme this year is “Tails & Tales,” our special children’s summer programs are set.
Summer reading programs will be available again for all ages: children, teens and adults. We are working on author visits, crafts, lectures, and many more programs for all ages.
Planning starts a few months in advance so we can get the word out, make sure we are offering what people will participate in and figure out who can we get to do a program on xyz? A lot happens in March.
I know folks are asking, “when can we go back to regular scheduling” and access to quiet spaces for reading, the ability to sit and read magazines and newspapers, come in and do research in the Colorado and reference areas, have one-on-one tech help?
Well, if things continue to remain stable and moving in the right direction, community health wise, we will plan for the majority of our summer offerings to be in person starting June 1.
There may continue to be certain health department requirements, like masks, but we look forward to opening up safely. For those who enjoyed virtual programming, we plan to keep some of those on the table as options.
Happy Reading!
Susan Matthews is director of the Salida Regional Library.