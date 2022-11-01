Voters should approve Salida Bottling project
Salida voters Nov. 8 will decide whether the Residences at Salida Bottling Co. moves forward.
After a long discussion involving both city planners and city council, the council approved the 16-unit project earlier this year. A citizens group challenged the decision and successfully petitioned to place the question before voters.
Developers asked for 14 variances and city officials granted 13 of the requests, including:
• 16 townhomes where city code allowed for 10 units on a 0.67-acre parcel in a commercial zone;
• A 5-foot deviation to the maximum building height providing for rooftop access, chimneys and peaks of pitched roofs on some of the units;
• Measuring building height from average post-construction grade or finished floor rather than pre- or post-construction grades;
• Additional third story for units not fronting Colo. 291/First Street to accommodate parking below some of the units;
• A 5-foot setback to the First Street sidewalk where codes call for 10 feet;
• Decreased requirement for commercial parking from four to three should the property be used as an eating or drinking business, where office or retail businesses only call for three spaces;
• While the project will be on city water and sewer services, the townhomes will use private lines connecting to mains in the street and alley;
• Some lots will front a private drive instead of a public street called for by code;
• Decreased minimum lot sizes platted for 692 - 2,140 square feet where the code minimum is 2,520 square feet;
• Decreased minimum lot frontage from 20 feet to 16 feet;
• Modifying the development approval process allowing administrative review instead of having to go back to city planners on certain questions;
• Decreased minimum landscape area/increased lot coverage; and
• Decreased setbacks to individual lots for side, rear and front setbacks for internal units allowing units to be built up to the front of lot lines with no setback from the private internal drive.
The council denied the request to not pave the entire alley from I Street to the southeastern access drive; the alley will be paved.
In exchange for the variances allowed, developers agreed that four of the 16 townhomes will be permanently deed-restricted units, priced at 120- 160 percent of the area median income of about $57,500.
According to Bill Almquist of the city planning department, this means that, for example, two teachers each earning about $46,000 annually would together qualify for one of the units listed for 140 percent AMI, or $355,000.
He notes that while a single person earning $46,000 would not qualify for one of the affordable units, most households in the city consist of two working individuals.
While some variances are significant, especially for density, the additional story and setbacks, others are not, for example, from where building height is measured, deviation from water and sewer connections and minimum landscape area.
Given that developers are setting four of 16 townhomes as affordable, inclusionary units, the community benefit is noteworthy.
Salida voters should approve the Salida Bottling project question on the Nov. 8 ballot.
