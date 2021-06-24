The owl glided through the trees phantom-like and was lost to the predawn shadows of the meadow beyond. My heart rate slowly subsided to normal as I sat, marveling at its stealth and grateful not to have been born a rodent to this life.
I took another sip of tea and watched as the horizon lightened, revealing distant mountains beyond the trees and clouds scudding west before a quickening wind. Montana! New waters! I’d woken early, too restless to sleep any longer, eager for daylight, for breakfast and the time to pore over our rudimentary map.
After 14 hours behind the wheel we’d made the cabin after dark the previous evening. The high plains and rolling hills of Wyoming and eastern Montana had given way to mountain ranges that drew closer until, the last hour, we’d driven in the moonlight up a tapering valley where the road and river criss-crossed like strands of DNA.
By now it was near light. Whitetails, heads too small for their robust bodies, grazed in the meadow. The wind layer dropped lower, stirring the tops of the tallest trees. Inside the cabin I lit a burner on the stove, figuring if nothing else the smell of bacon frying would waken Caveman. Before long he joined me out on the deck, and we sketched a plan for the day.
Within an hour’s drive flowed several rivers big in volume and reputation. A drift boat waited trailered in a lean-to across the way. Yet, there is an old fishing adage: The function of famous rivers is to keep most anglers away from the really good ones. The smaller tributary, snatches of which shimmered silver in the moonlight on the final leg of last night’s drive, held intrigue.
The map showed the valley, a patchwork of hayfields dotted with ranch houses, narrowed to its head where the land turned from private to public. The thin red line of the road turned from solid to broken, intertwining with the thin blue line of the stream until they parted company for good a few miles into the mountains. The plan required little debate.
Beyond the ranch land the road transitioned from manicured gravel with a smattering of telephone poles and cabins to a rutted two-track beyond which few signs of civilization were apparent. We came to a clearing where road and stream met briefly and parked. Rods rigged, Cave headed upstream while I walked to the stream bank and stood, taking in the surroundings.
The stream emptied from a nearside riffle into a deep cut bank against the far side. Beyond, the terrain rose steeply, an occasional aspen flaring gold among mountainsides of green, and the wind whipped and surged, seemingly in several directions at once.
Downstream from where I stood came the sound of cracking branches from across the far bank. As I watched a bull moose appeared from the undergrowth and stood at stream’s edge. Half of one side of his rack was missing, drool dripped from his nose. He looked around with an air of confusion, like someone just woken from a bender to find themselves in a strange front yard. I stood stock still, calculating the distance to the truck, hoping the swirling wind hid the direction of my scent. He looked left and right, stood a few seconds longer, then turned and retreated into the undergrowth. For the second time that morning, my heart rate took its time subsiding to normal.
After a few minutes watching where the moose had retreated, I turned my attention to the stream. I cast the dry fly onto the tail of the riffle and let it drift across the shelf toward the cut bank. A rainbow rose from the depths and sniffed at the fly then, thinking better, refused it and sank from view. I wondered how much more of this my heart could take.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.