Leadville in the dark on hospital operation, financial condition
Small rural hospitals across the country are struggling, a group that, judging from last week’s news, includes Leadville’s healthcare center.
Earlier this month, St. Vincent Health employees were informed via email that it was not certain whether or not the hospital would be able to meet its payroll.
The hospital did make the Dec. 9 payroll after securing funds from outside sources, including $178,000 from the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing and $437,000 from Lake County courtesy of county commissioners.
In the resolution granting the funds commissioners stated the situation demonstrates “an outrageous and shocking dereliction of duty by St. Vincent Hospital board members and senior staff.”
County Commissioner Kayla Marcella said because it’s the county’s responsibility to protect constituents’ health and welfare, it was stepping in because St. Vincent leadership failed to do its job.
“Explain to us how you got to this point,” she said. “It has to stop. You need to take a long look at your organization and see what works and what doesn’t and provide accountability.”
Explanations of the hospital’s financial condition were not available, not to commissioners nor to the public.
Part of the reason for the lack of information might have been because top hospital leadership was not available. The hospital’s interim CEO was reportedly out of the country on a preplanned vacation, and its public information officer, who routinely provides information, was on a one-month leave of absence that started in early December.
Just a year ago in September 2021 St. Vincent opened a new 26,500-square-foot, $25 million facility, adjacent to the existing hospital. The new building, widely welcomed by community members, was slated to provide general surgery, recovery and therapy services, among others, that were at the time not available in Leadville.
St. Vincent is supported by a countywide mill levy of 9 mills with property owners paying about $64 for residential and $261 for commercial properties per $100,000 of valuation.
Financial issues at St. Vincent are not new to the county or community. However, over the years in the past residents rallied around hospital and community leaders to support the facility and ensure that Leadville and Lake County had a healthcare center of its own.
But at this point it appears the community is in the dark on St. Vincent’s financial position, what it might take to resolve the crisis, or to lay out an operating plan that can be sustained.
BV adding apartments
In the next three to four years, Buena Vista could see some 370 new apartments completed.
The Farm apartments will add 77 units to the town’s housing mix. The project has gone through the approval process and is expected to be completed in the coming year.
Next, with 50-55 deed-restricted units, Carbonate Street is expected to be ready for occupancy by mid-2024.
The other projects are expected to be started in 2024 to 2025.
Plans call for Crossman’s Addition, Homestead and South Main projects to have 100, 120 and 23 units respectively, available starting in 2025.
While the town will not see the units become fully available until 2025 at the earliest, the projects offer a much needed degree of relief to the region’s rental housing crunch.
— MJB