I had to drive to Englewood this week for a doctor's appointment. Every time I drive U.S. 285 I hear the late great comedian George Carlin saying, “Have you ever noticed that anyone driving slower than you is an idiot and anyone driving faster than you is a maniac?”
This usually slows my roll. Calling myself competitive is an understatement, but I find myself less and less eager to “win” the fastest time to I-70. It’s been a while since I drove that far and back in one day; it is totally exhausting and stressful.
I grew up in Vermont, where most of the roads have a max speed of 55 mph. Moving here and seeing 65 posted everywhere was surprising. Roads, not highways, with such a high maximum speed.
As I age, I try hard to be less competitive on 285. I actively choose NOT to pass every single car I come upon. I pick a speed and use my cruise control, so I’m less tempted to punch the accelerator. I’ve been called a leadfoot more than a dozen times, but I’m trying to change that about myself. Trying to evolve and improve.
I play this little game sometimes: I try to drive nicely. I try my best to drive with the utmost courtesy and offensive driving techniques in the hopes that my tailgaters will notice, admire and adjust. On my 285 drive this week I think I made a friend. He was driving a silver 4Runner with a trout sticker on the back. We stuck together, getting passed, passing, cruising in the right lane. Just being two happy travelers on a road, not a racetrack.
As a mother, my stick-shaking tendencies have vastly increased. I am constantly watching the cars race on my street. Sometimes I stare them down; I often think about writing down their license plates, although I haven’t done that yet. Last week I actually saw a legitimate drag race between a Porsche and a motorcycle go flying past my house at dinner time. I actually said out loud, “What the hell?” And my almost 4-year-old daughter said, “What the hell?” So, I blame that on the reckless drivers too.
(Sidebar: I’ve never actually considered hell to be a curse word. I grew up Catholic and that word was used in catechism class a ton. It’s a “bad place,” but not a curse word. Like prison. Another place you don’t want to go but, the word is not a curse … right?)
The drag racers had to be each pushing 50 mph. My street has no sidewalks but is also near the elementary school. It is scary how fast cars zip past my house, sometimes blowing through the stop sign, or rolling through. The speed limit out front of my house reads 15 mph. If this city is ever hurting for revenue, or ticket quotas (is that a thing?), a cop could park outside my house and issue 100 in one day. I’d like to see flashing “school zone” signs posted here and near all the schools. In talking to Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson this week, he said they might be in the budget for next year, but the endeavor is quite pricey. I think protecting our kids going to and from school is worth it.
Now, the reason I had to drive to Englewood was for my “final” eardrum checkup. I got a new eardrum in April. I had a perforated drum for nearly two years after a public pool incident in Vermont in 2021. When the hole in my eardrum did not heal on its own, I was told I had two options, surgery or keep it dry forever. In my mid-30s, I knew it was impossible to do the latter, so I opted for the surgery. COVID and other things prevented the surgery from happening until this past April. This week was my final checkup to see if my ear had fully healed. The prognosis was a bit of a mixed bag. The doctor said it has healed, but the new drum is still very thin and could perforate again. He said I should still try to keep it as dry as possible and to return in a year.
– CRM