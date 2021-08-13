The Bureau of Land Management public comment period is now open for the environmental assessment (EA) for the proposed Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix Inc. mining expansion, and comments must be submitted by Saturday.
To easily provide comments online, go to https://go.usa.gov/xf5TN and click “Documents” to read the EA and also click “Participate Now.”
Hard Rock operates a quarry just south of Salida city limits. The current mine footprint consists of both private and BLM land. They have requested to the BLM for approval to much more than double the size of their existing rock and gravel mining operation by an additional 62 acres on BLM land.
If this expansion is approved as proposed, one of Salida’s most popular and heavily used multiuse nonmotorized trails (The Solstice Trail) will unfortunately be included within the proposed expansion area and will have to be moved and/or compromised.
We urge everyone to provide comments no matter what your take is on this, as it affects our Salida community in a number of significant ways, and we do not see it as a binary choice. We offer a brief summary below with our thoughts, but we urge you to read for yourself, make up your own mind and make your voice heard. The BLM wants feedback on their three alternatives as summarized below:
“Alternative A – Operator Proposed Action”: Approve the Hard Rock request for the total 62 acres. This would mean destroying and rebuilding the top third of the Solstice Trail further east of its present location – at Hard Rock’s expense. Unfortunately, this will be difficult to do as much of this area is a large long wash. The remaining two-thirds of the trail will have only a 30-foot buffer to the edge of mining operations. A rerouted trail will not maintain its existing character and will be significantly compromised.
“Alternative B – No Bike Trail Disturbance”: This would be a 41-acre expansion and would not require redesigning or relocating the Solstice Trail. However, the expansion footprint would run parallel along the eastern edge of the entire existing trail – with only a 30-foot buffer to the edge of mining operations throughout the entire length of the trail. SMT feels this would be a supportable alternative only if the buffer was increased to at least 200 feet, so trail users are protected from noise and dust associated with the mining operation.
“Alternative C – Denial of Road Realignment and Expansion Proposal”: No expansion on BLM land and no impact on the Solstice Trail. The EA describes how this would affect Hard Rock, future operations and economic concerns.
SMT feels that neither alternative A or B in their current forms are supportable options. Alternative A, due to moving the trail eastward to a significantly inferior location along with a bare minimum 30-foot buffer for the remaining two-thirds of the trail. Alternative B, due to the same bare minimum 30-foot buffer applied to the entire trail. If Alternative B had a larger buffer of 200 feet, we think this could be a win-win for the trail system, the community and Hard Rock. However, SMT cannot support Alternative B as is and will submit our organization’s comments in support of Alternative C along with our justification for not supporting Alternative B.
Solstice Trail background: The Solstice Trail is a BLM-approved nonmotorized multiuse trail. SMT worked with the BLM over a four-year period to complete the required environment assessment process and then worked for two additional years in coordination with the BLM to plan the detailed trail route and fund/execute construction.
The trail as described in the BLM approval document is a “mountain biking optimized flow” trail that uses the very specific terrain that took volunteers hundreds of hours to design. The trail was completed as planned in June 2019 at a cost of approximately $60,000 (including all the volunteer hours and BLM staff time) and was funded using a difficult-to-obtain State Trails Grant.
For more info visit www.salidamountaintrails.org or www.facebook.com/salidamountaintrails.
Mike Smith, Salida Mountain Trails board president, wrote this on behalf of the SMT board of directors.