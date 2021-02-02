“As long as you’ve got good elimination, you’ve got it made.” Uncle Leonard.
“If a man can’t drive in a bar ditch, he’s got no business on the highway.” Tink.
“When asked how she got to be president, Anita replied, ‘I missed the meeting’.”
“You can’t used too much tape.” Dr. Allen.
Tom Hall says, “I enjoy all company. Some when they arrive, some when they leave.”
“A true friend will tell you if yer hat’s on backwards.” Calvin.
“I’d rather be at the head of the ditch with a shovel than at the bottom with a decree.” Tom on irrigation rights.
“If they won’t come, you can’t stop’em.” Jim B.
“He’s stooping to new heights.” Sandy.
“His eyes are so squinty they could blindfold him with dental floss.” Buck.
“They teach chickens to lay eggs by walkin’ back n’ forth in front of them with a hatchet humming, ‘Um, um, good, um, um, good...’” Doug.
“The right to be heard does not include the right to be taken seriously.” Hubert H.
“If you wanna put out a fire, start yer own!” Hoot.
“Cowboys walk in parts.” Peter.
“You have to know Mr. Dewey well in order to dislike him.” Margaret T.
“Bank examiners come in after the battle and shoot the wounded.” Boyd.
“Horse shoein’s not so hard. It’s just the dread of doing it.” Carl.
“His sleeping bag smelled like they drove geese into it and beat them to death.” Oly K.
“You are what you eat”... but I say, “You are where you walk.”
“It’s been a month of Mondays!” Sheryl.
“I don’t deserve this award, but I’ve got sinus and I don’t deserve it either.” Ace R.
“Sometimes you have no choice, so take it!”
On fund-raising, “Don’t put all your hands in one pocket.”
“If yer smart you’ll always believe in Santa Claus.” Judy.
“Sure you can sell out when things are good. But then what will you do?” – John.
“Of course your waffle is tough, you ate the potholder.”