The most dangerous thing most of us do at our jobs is “get there.” That truth was brought home for me on Tuesday, when I was called to drive furiously to Durango to visit my son Nick who was having emergency surgery there.
Nick is a logger, and on the list of dangerous jobs it easily hits the top. Logger, sawmill worker, log home crafter … ask the word log and the answer is one tough place to work. Even so, Nick was hurt in a car wreck going back to camp to barbecue dinner. A misplaced rock in the road and a rollover accident hurt Nick badly and killed his dog. The Grim Reaper stalks logging sites and his blood lust is insatiable.
Margo and I got to see Nick in a gurney as they were transferring him to aircraft to fly to Denver for further care. When he was gone, we got to meet the wonderful woman who was called in to work just as it was getting dark to try to make Jell-o back into bone. She did it, and Nick is already getting better.
Our commute back and forth to Durango, by the grace of God, will be a one-time event of dodging semis, poorly prepared tourists and deer and elk everywhere. Her commute is a daily adventure that has no guaranteed start time or quitting time. Getting there is just part of another very dangerous job.
In Chaffee County there is a large number of flags flying along fields bordering U.S. 285 between Poncha Springs and Buena Vista. Most of the one-armed folks I know are ag workers. Generally, the commute to work is a tractor ride from home to field. Cold morning and cold evening drives sandwiched around backbreaking work in either the hot sun or blowing snow. Mostly I think they fly the flag to bring attention to their work, not their commute.
Working in the city though has its own set of rules. Most workers either spend too much time in a car amidst psychos in too big of a hurry, or walking to and from a bus that is a fairly safe space to a sidewalk that is not.
Since Nick was hurt, my friends have begged me. What can we do to help?
You can help by flying the flag till he gets home. We all share a common danger, and that danger is on the way to and from work and no one who has a job gets an exemption. If we all fly the flag for that logger who got hurt trying to get home for dinner, we are flying it for all of us.
Kirby Perschbacher is a resident of Salida.