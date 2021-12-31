This is the first in a series of articles about dogs who changed history.
It’s 1925 and a diphtheria outbreak is sweeping through towns in Alaska. There is a serum to combat this dreadful killing disease, but how to get it where it’s needed most is the problem. The children of Nome are in desperate need of this serum, but the weather is too bad to allow for any flights.
How to get it there has shifted to the tried-and-true old-style dog sled relay teams. Many of the huskies from Siberian bloodlines have been used to haul freight between far-flung and isolated communities and now will constitute the 115-mile trail between Fairbanks and Nome to the north. The trail’s name is Iditarod.
Lead dogs for each team were chosen by the mushers; Leonard Seppala chose 12-year-old Togo as his team’s crucial lead dog, while Gunnar Hassen put his trust in 3-year-old Balto. Both dogs were Siberian huskies, though one source incorrectly claimed Balto was a “half wolf.” Originally Balto was not thought fit to be a sled dog as he was stocky and barrel-chested; he was instead used as a freighting dog initially.
There were 20 mushers and 100 dogs making up the relay teams. Balto became the most celebrated dog in this endeavor to save the children of Nome from diphtheria, although Togo, the older dog, put in many more miles. Togo, bless his old heart, led his team for 260 miles through a blizzard. Since Balto covered the last 54 miles through a blizzard into Nome itself, he was the one put in the spotlight.
After the notoriety calmed down, Balto and his team were sold to a huckster who charged 10 cents to gaze at the dogs through a window into the room in which they were housed. (This raised my hackles about Seppala. Why would you do this?)
Eventually a Cleveland, Ohio, businessman bought the team for $2,000 – equivalent to nearly $30,000 in today’s money. He had them housed at the Cleveland Brookside Zoo in more comfortable surroundings and with good care.
They lived out their lives there, with Balto dying in 1933 at age 14. His body was mounted and is still on view at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, though the fur over time has faded to brownish tones rather than the original black. I did not find any information about Togo after the race, but he was already 12 and may have lived out his remaining time in Nome. (He must have been in fantastic condition to go all those miles and in miserable weather.)
Balto is memorialized with a bronze statue in New York City’s Central Park. Togo has a smaller statue.
There are films about each dog, the most recent in 2019 being “Togo,” which starred William Dafoe. A 1995 animated film also with another simple title, “Balto,” stars the voice of Kevin Bacon and others. And, of course, there are various books. Many books are aimed at younger readers. I have reserved two from the local library and maybe will discover where Togo’s statue is located.
More to come about dogs of history in upcoming articles. Dogs are amazing!
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.