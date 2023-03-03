Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

I returned late afternoon to discover the campsite vacated, the hunters and the one other angler having pulled up stakes during the day. While not sorry to see the hunters gone – their early morning generator had been something of an intrusion to the tranquility of the surroundings – I did wish the other angler was still around.

While preferring solitude to the company of strangers as a rule, he had been a kindred spirit in many respects. I’d have liked to thank him for the flies he’d given me the previous evening as the snow fell softly on my tarp, and tell him of the multiple fish I’d caught earlier, including the fat rainbow that had taken one of his home-tied hoppers.