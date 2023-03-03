I returned late afternoon to discover the campsite vacated, the hunters and the one other angler having pulled up stakes during the day. While not sorry to see the hunters gone – their early morning generator had been something of an intrusion to the tranquility of the surroundings – I did wish the other angler was still around.
While preferring solitude to the company of strangers as a rule, he had been a kindred spirit in many respects. I’d have liked to thank him for the flies he’d given me the previous evening as the snow fell softly on my tarp, and tell him of the multiple fish I’d caught earlier, including the fat rainbow that had taken one of his home-tied hoppers.
I’d fished a total of three streams that day, the first the main stem which the campsite overlooked, the other two tributaries that flowed in from the mountains to the south.
One of the tributaries had been tiny, little more than an easy step across, spilling out of a narrow canyon thick with crazy-angled trees. Despite its small stature each elbow bend created a small back eddy with a cut bank, and a well-placed dry fly usually saw a fish materialize from the depths to snatch at it.
Upon entering the canyon itself I came across a kill site, the remains of a deer carcass strewn about. The nape of my neck began to tingle. I thought about who was stepping alone into whose world and thought better of continuing further into the canyon.
Elsewhere the water – low, slow and clear – had proved challenging to fish, especially in places where thin ice sheets still clung to the banks, the interface where ice met water creating a constant snag zone for line, fly or tippet.
Back at the campsite, I broke down the tarp I’d tied off the back of my truck to provide shelter from last night’s storm. Sitting in the sun, I washed down smoked oysters with a can of stout and thought how fortunate it was I would be sleeping alone.
Clumps of watery snow still lay in the hollows among the tussock and on any aspect not reached by the low-arcing sun. Under a spotless sky, a cold night beckoned.
I sat and let something of the silence of the broad reach of the valley and the snow-capped mountains in the distance seep into me. The stream murmured its babble and the rapidly cooling air pinched at my nose and fingertips.
The silence whispered of folly, both individual and collective. Rather than representing some kind of culmination, the sum of humanity in reality will leave its mark as little more than a footnote, a minor scratch on the surface of the concept too vast for us to grasp, the great circle we have labeled “time.”
Now alone, I sensed the underlying truth of the land’s resilience, of how a person could still step out into these mountains and be swallowed up, disappear without trace and add one’s bones to the many that nourish the soil.
Shadows stretched across the landscape, supplanting the last blush of the sun. A shard moon rose in a sky quickly draining of color. I layered against the increasing cold and stood, moving about to stay warm as a can of stew warmed in the pot. I felt vulnerable, yet at peace with that vulnerability.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.