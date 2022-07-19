Anyone who knows me knows cherries are my favorite fruit. And my absolute favorite dessert of all time is a Black Forest cake. Typically, this German dessert, which may or may not have been named after the Black Forest mountain region in southwestern Germany, consists of several layers of chocolate sponge cake sandwiched with whipped cream and cherries.
In America it is decorated with additional whipped cream, maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings. In Europe, sour cherries are often used between the layers, and kirschwasser or kirsch, a clear spirit made from sour cherries, is added to the cake.
This cake is labor intensive and time consuming to make, but worth every bite. Since not everyone wants to spend a couple of hours making and putting together a cake, I have a cheat cake, which although not the same level of sophistication as the original, will do for a weekend treat or quick birthday cake.
Chocolate Cherry Delight Cake has many of the same ingredients as a traditional Black Forest. If you want to take this cake to the next level, brush your cake with kirsch once it has cooled to give it a more intense cherry flavor.
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 8-ounce tub of whipped topping
1 21-ounce can of cherry pie filling, chilled
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom of two 9-inch cake pans with wax paper. Lightly spray with cooking spray.
Whisk together sugar, flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a large bowl until well incorporated. Add milk, eggs, oil and vanilla; beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Stir in boiling water. The batter will be thin, which is fine. Pour into prepared pans until 2/3 full. Bake 18-22 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack 10 minutes before removing cakes from the pans. Carefully remove wax paper and allow cakes to cool completely.
To assemble the dessert, brush the cakes with kirsch, if using. Place one cake, top side down, on a serving plate. Spread with half of the whipped topping and half the pie filling. Add the second cake, top side up, and add remaining whipped topping and cherries. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.
One flavor I especially enjoy around the holidays is the combination of orange and chocolate. This Orange-Glazed Cocoa Bundt Cake is tasty enough to make during the summer with no need to wait for any special occasion.
1½ sticks butter, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons orange juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, Grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan. Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy; stir in sour cream. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa and salt. Stir baking soda into the buttermilk in another bowl. Alternate pouring buttermilk into the butter mixture with the dry ingredients. Beat 2 minutes on medium speed when everything is in the bowl. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake 50 minutes or until cake is firm and has a sheen. Cool 10 minutes on a wire rack before removing cake from the pan. Allow to cool completely. Combine powdered sugar, butter, orange juice, vanilla extract and zest in a medium bowl, beating until smooth. Pour glaze over cooled cake. Garnish with orange slices in the middle of the cake if desired.
Ever get a last-minute dinner invite and a request for a dessert? With this Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie you will be sure to get another invite and you won’t spend a lot of time slaving over a hot oven.
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup milk chocolate chips
1 cup peanut butter chips
1 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped
1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust
Whipped topping or vanilla ice cream, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter in a medium bowl until fluffy; add eggs and vanilla. Stir together sugar and flour then add to butter mixture. Stir in chocolate and peanut butter chips and nuts. Pour into unbaked pie crust.
Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 1 hour on a wire rack. The cake will still be warm, perfect for serving with whipped topping or ice cream.