Anyone who knows me knows cherries are my favorite fruit. And my absolute favorite dessert of all time is a Black Forest cake. Typically, this German dessert, which may or may not have been named after the Black Forest mountain region in southwestern Germany, consists of several layers of chocolate sponge cake sandwiched with whipped cream and cherries.

In America it is decorated with additional whipped cream, maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings. In Europe, sour cherries are often used between the layers, and kirschwasser or kirsch, a clear spirit made from sour cherries, is added to the cake.