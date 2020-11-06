Industrial fishing we called it, those days down-river near Parkdale.
A full-sized coach would pull into the parking lot, disgorging forty or fifty occupants from air conditioned comfort into the heat and dust of a high desert afternoon.
Blinking in the brightness, puffing and perspiring in the thin mountain air, for some this would be their first time in days freed from the confines of the artificially cooled conference rooms and lavish dining halls of the convention center from whence they’d been freed.
Given the nature of the corporate world and its demands on time, we’d have them under our wing for an hour and a half if lucky, often less.
Each guide would quickly zero in on a pair of clients, size them into hip waders, make sure they had ample water, then spread out to find a small stretch of river bank where, for an all too brief time, we would introduce them to the mechanics, and occasionally soul, of fly fishing.
Making our way down to the river, it became apparent that for some walking on something other than pavement or similarly manicured surfaces was a new, challenging experience, exacerbated by wearing the clumsy, ill-fitting wading boots.
Little time would be wasted in explaining the why and how; we’d get directly to the what—“Use the rod to flick the fly up there, let it drift until it gets down there, then flick it up again.
If it gets pulled under, lift up quickly.” The allotted time would then often be spent shuttling between the two, or sometimes three, anglers, untangling lines, repairing leaders, tying on fresh flies and occasionally hauling one out of the water, where they’d slipped in the shallows.
Simply standing on the river bank often constituted sufficient reward for some.
Breathing deeply, they’d take in the strangeness and beauty of their surroundings—the pink-tinged granite, the bouldered cliffs, the cholla and juniper, the river a thin stripe of green in an otherwise arid landscape.
“I’m happy just to sit,” they’d say. “Go and help someone else.”
For others, fly fishing was something they’d wanted to try since childhood, but college and career and family had taken them far from any such opportunity.
In these we invested our time, as much as could be.
A half hour casting lesson would be condensed into two minutes, each extra second the fly spent on the water a second spent against the odds, willing a fish to be there, willing it to ignore the clumsy presentation and awkward drift, to just once in its life break the mould and do something illogical, just eat the darn fly.
And sometimes eat it they would.
Here, alongside the feeling of satisfaction came the feeling of helplessness.
Once the fly is in the fish’s mouth, the guide’s job is essentially done.
Like a parent watching their child teeter on shaky legs for the first time, all they can do is hope for a happy landing.
Hope the hook holds its purchase, hope the angler does not pull too hard on the line, hope the knots do their job, hope... .
Sometimes the fish wound up in the net, others they’d be a sudden release of tension and accompanying slump of the shoulders.
Either way a memory had been created, and a seed planted.
Sometimes, a year or two later, we’d meet a client in the parking lot at the shop, who’d start out by saying “You probably don’t remember this, but one afternoon... .”
What at the time had seemed a contradiction of fly fishing experience occasionally bore fruit; and since, whenever a coach pulled into the parking lot, I’d scan the faces of those disgorging, and wonder who among them would be the next to never step into the same river twice.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.