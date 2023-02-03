Salida Regional Library is excited to announce the implementation of “One Book Salida – a community read.” We have partnered with the Salida Arts & Culture Department to bring to the community a series of events that will integrate visual art, theater and, of course, book discussions.
The title chosen for our inaugural “One Book Salida – a community read,” is “The Dog Stars” by Peter Heller, a “post-apocalyptic story set in the Rocky Mountains. The novel casts an unusual mood as it alternates between mournful reflection, poetic nature writing and chillingly intense action. It is a tender, sometimes violent, read about grief and the resilience of the human spirit.”
Peter Heller is a longtime contributor to NPR and a former contributing editor at Outside Magazine, Men’s Journal and National Geographic Adventure. He is an award-winning adventure writer and the author of four books of literary nonfiction as well as eight fiction novels, including his fall release of “The Last Ranger.”
Heller’s debut novel, “The Dog Stars,” was published by Knopf in August 2012. It was critically celebrated and a breakout bestseller that has been published in 18 languages.
Our kickoff to the community read will be a free book handout to patrons starting on Feb. 3. We will have 75 copies available to the public. If you miss out on the book giveaway, there is always opportunity to check the book out from our library or one of the other libraries within our consortium or listen to the book through Overdrive/Libby.
The culminating activity will take place on June 13 at Salida SteamPlant Event Center, with an author visit and reading by Heller.
So how do you procure one of the 175 tickets to this free author event in June? There are multiple ways.
First, if you participate in the community read, physically receiving one of our free books, you will receive one ticket.
Second, if you attend one of our book discussions – registration required – on March 13, you can receive one ticket (if you have not already received one).
Third, if you attend one of our two creative offerings: (1) Sip and Paint, 6-8 p.m. April 7 at the Scout Hut or (2) Film screening (title TBA), 6:30-8 p.m. May 3, you can receive a ticket.
And last, if we have tickets remaining after all the above opportunities, we will use a lottery system to give away the remainder, which would begin on May 4.
Our goal in starting the “One Book Salida – a community read” program is to build community through a common intellectual experience as well as integrating events to focus on arts and culture as a source of inspiration.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.