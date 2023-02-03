At the Library Logo

Salida Regional Library is excited to announce the implementation of “One Book Salida – a community read.” We have partnered with the Salida Arts & Culture Department to bring to the community a series of events that will integrate visual art, theater and, of course, book discussions. 

The title chosen for our inaugural “One Book Salida – a community read,” is “The Dog Stars” by Peter Heller, a “post-apocalyptic story set in the Rocky Mountains. The novel casts an unusual mood as it alternates between mournful reflection, poetic nature writing and chillingly intense action. It is a tender, sometimes violent, read about grief and the resilience of the human spirit.”