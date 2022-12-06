The recent “Homelessness and its sole solution” letter recently submitted by Art Allard caught my attention as I’m always curious to hear others’ opinions on how to solve the housing issues in Salida and Chaffee County.
After reading about the “economic royalists” and “The Gilded Ages” leading up to second homeowners causing the problem I still patiently waited for the solution. Next described the plight of the local working, problem-free street person who wishes for a place to live. These described “street” people are actually a very small portion of the problem regarding housing, but that is beside the point. Still waiting ...
Finally we end with “... the sole solution to this problem rests with community leadership and authority. For it is far less expensive to provide that care than the cost which communities incur while remaining in denial of that responsibility.”
Wait – what is the solution? Community members and leadership have been coming up with many ideas and even ballot measures with some passing and some not. A lot of good people are spending lots of time and money working with this complex issue. What is this “less expensive” way to solve this problem? Just defining “the problem” is extremely difficult because there isn’t just one “problem.” How can there be just one “solution”? Please share what your “sole solution” is with the community and leadership so they can get on it right away!